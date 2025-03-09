It's been almost 20 years since Cars raced into theaters everywhere, and while there have been two sequels in the years since, none have reached the same heights as the original. One of the universal bright spots in the Cars franchise has been Mater, voiced by famous comedian Larry the Cable Guy. Mater features in all three Cars movies, and even stars in the two spin-off TV shows Cars Toons and Cars on the Road. Iron Studios has honored Larry the Cable Guy's performance as the iconic tow truck of Radiator Springs by releasing a new 1/10 size figure of him which is now available for pre-order and retails for $449.99. It features his iconic towing hook, and is expected to fully launch between July and September later this year.

Iron Studios has worked with plenty of animated franchises in the past, including Masters of the Universe. The company has gifted Iron Studios figures to Skeletor, He-Man, The Lord of the Beasts, and many more, which all come ahead of the live-action Masters of the Universe movie starring Idris Elba, which is due in theaters next year on June 5. Iron Studios also gave a new figure to Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, the popular anime that was recently adapted into live-action and such a success it was renewed for a second season. Another popular animated character, Captain Planet, recently got a new Iron Studios figure, which came not long after Glen Powell provided an update on his long-rumored Captain Planet movie. Powell said that he's unsure the movie will ever be made, but he isn't going to give up trying.

Will ‘Cars 4’ Ever Happen?

It has yet to be confirmed that a fourth Cars movie is in the works, but there has been noise that the franchise might not be done yet. Fans in attendance at D23 in Brazil were given a survey about which potential Pixar movie they would like to see, and Cars 4 was on the list. Cars creator Jay Ward also told The Late Brake Show several years ago that there were things brewing, but that fans would have to wait a few years to learn what they are.

The new Mater Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from IronStudios.com. Check out the first images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage on all the latest toys and collectibles.