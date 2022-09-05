Disney+ decided to celebrate Lightning McQueen Day (9/5 – the racing car’s number) by getting Cars fans teased for this week’s premiere of the original series, Cars on the Road. The series will be the first major story centered around McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) since 2017’s Cars 3. The nine-episode show will follow McQueen and Mater on a cross-country road trip east of Radiator Springs that they take in order to attend Mater’s sister’s wedding.

In order to get our motors revving for the series’ premiere, Disney shared the opening credits sequence, which features a catchy country song and showcases what Lightning McQueen and Mater will have to deal with when they put their tires on the road. With a pop-up pamphlet style, the opening montage reveals that the pair of cars will stop by some touristic attractions like “the world’s largest lugnut”. The clip also teases some movies that the series is set to reference: from the demolition derby-like vicious car battles in Mad Max: Fury Road to the “Cartaceous Gardens” paying homage to the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises – with dinosaur cars, of course.

In addition to the opening credits sequence, Disney+ also revealed a scene from episode 3 of the series, titled 'Salt Fever'. In the episode, Mater gets a hold of some airplane gear that will help him break the speed of sound. Understandably, Lightning McQueen gets worried about his friends’ recklessness (as always), and tries to get him to stop after hitting 175mph. But there’s no stopping a rushing Mater.

Image via Pixar

Cars on the Road will follow Lightning McQueen and Mater across nine episodes, which are directed by Steve Purcell, Bobby Podesta, and Brian Fee. Each director helms three episodes, and they are no strangers to Pixar projects; Purcell wrote and co-directed Brave, Podesta wrote the story for some episodes of Mater’s Tall Tales, and Fee is the director of Cars 3. Purcell also pens all nine episodes of the series.

Disney+ is set to release Cars on the Road on Disney+ Day, a September 8 event that celebrates the streaming platform. This year, new titles to the streamer include the highly anticipated live-action version of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks, the streaming premiere of superhero box-office hit Thor: Love and Thunder, a new episode of Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as new shows, documentaries, and specials.

You can watch the opening credits sequence and clip for Cars on the Road below: