Fasten your seatbelts, because it’s about to get bumpy! From the creators of the beloved Cars movies now comes Cars on the Road, a new series following the titular characters from the original 2006 movie as they pack their bags and leave Radiator Springs to go on a cross-country trip. With Lightning McQueen and Mater hitting the stretched roads, expect nothing but sheer randomness and unexpected plot twists in their adventure. And hey, you might meet a couple of new faces (or cars or planes) along the way!

Spearheading this project is a lineup of acclaimed directors: Steve Purcell, Bobby Podesta, and Brian Fee. All three were involved in previous Cars projects. Cars on the Road is executive produced by Marc Sondheimer, who’s also done incredible work with Pixar, including films like the award-winning Coco. The series score is composed by Jake Monaco, the same person behind the music in Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!

Keep an eye on this show (and the road!). Here’s everything we know so far about Cars on the Road.

Image via Pixar

Related:Every Pixar Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

Where and When Can You Stream Cars on the Road?

You can stream Cars on the Road on Disney+. The series is set to premiere on September 8, 2022.

Can You Stream Cars on the Road Without Disney+?

Unfortunately, no. The Pixar-produced series is only available on Disney+. The streaming platform is available on mobile devices, smart TVs, web browsers, set-top boxes, and even game consoles. To subscribe to Disney+, you can opt for the $7.99/month plan, or go ahead with the $79.99/year package.

Is There a Trailer For Cars on the Road?

The trailer for Cars on the Road was released by Pixar on August 1, 2022. The trailer opens with our favorite, superstar racecar Lightning McQueen doing what he does best - drifting on the desert terrains outside the charming town of Radiator Springs. The trailer switches to Lightning McQueen and his tow truck buddy Mater driving side by side, with McQueen teasing him to a race. Mater, in all his cheekiness, declines the challenge, only to start speeding up and getting a head start.

Soon, we see our beloved Radiator Springs residents gathering around at Flo’s V8 Cafe. Mater announces that he won’t be in town for quite some time to go to his sister’s wedding (surprise, surprise!) McQueen suggests that he tags along. We see montages of the duo hitting the road and making quick stops at different attractions, including the World’s Largest Lugnut and a live dinosaur made out of car spare parts. Making new friends (and possibly enemies) along the trip, Cars on the Road is an electrifying journey through the most unorthodox places filled with hilariously spontaneous moments. But destinations aside, this good old-fashioned road trip highlights the very thing keeping this series brimming with joy and life: McQueen and Mater’s friendship.

Related:The 20 Best Car Movies of All Time

What Is Cars on the Road About?

Image via Pixar

Cars on the Road is an upcoming series following Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip going east to attend a wedding, with Mater’s sister (that no one knows of) being the bride. True to Cars fashion, audiences can expect anthropomorphic talking vehicles popping up during their journey - some friendly, others questionable. The series shows the duo encountering random road trip shenanigans as they visit new locations and meet new characters. Who knows, you might even see a familiar face or two from previous Cars projects!

How Many Episodes Will Cars on the Road Have?

Cars on the Road will have a total of nine episodes, all of them released on the initial launch date.

When Did Production Begin on Cars on the Road?

Image via Disney+

Plans for Cars on the Road were announced on Disney Investors Day, held on December 10, 2020. News regarding an animated series focusing on Lightning McQueen and Mater traveling the country was shared, and it was confirmed that it would be available for streaming in the fall of 2022. On the same day, the project also gave a heads up on the directors, producer, and writer of the show. On June 2, 2021, it was speculated that certain characters from the Cars spin-off movies Planes and Planes: Fire & Rescue will make an appearance in the series.

Who's In the Cast of Cars on the Road?

Owen Wilson is returning as Lightning McQueen, a professional race car in the Piston Cup who competes in the World Grand Prix in Cars 2. McQueen had a stellar career until his retirement at the end of Cars 3, taking on a mentor role to teach a new generation of race cars. Joining Wilson again is Larry the Cable Guy as Mater, a local tow truck with roots in Radiator Springs. McQueen originally doesn’t like Mater in the first Cars movie, but sure enough, they have become the best of friends.

Cars on the Road also features familiar faves, such as town attorney and McQueen’s love interest Sally Carrera (Bonnie Hunt). Cheech Marin makes a return as the stylish lowrider Ramone who never sticks to one paint job. Another character you can expect is Fillmore (Lloyd Sherr), the hippie Volkswagen. The show also introduces new vehicles in the mix, such as the monster truck Ivy voiced by Quinta Brunson of ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

Related:10 Disney Movies Turning Old Enough To Drink This Year

More Disney+ Original Series You Can Watch While You Wait For Cars on the Road

Image via Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Inspired by the original High School Musical film, the series is a mockumentary taking place in a fictionalized version of East High School, which, you guessed it, is where the movie was filmed. The show narrates a group of teenagers slash theater enthusiasts auditioning for a production of High School Musical. With stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, and more, the show is filled to the brim with great songs and exceptional talent.

Baymax!: A spin-off of the Disney feature film Big Hero 6, the team at Pixar now introduces a stand-alone show called Baymax!. True to its name, the show follows Baymax, a robot designed by Hiro’s late brother Tadashi, as he plays nurse and provides assistance to the city of San Fransokyo. Expect nothing but cuteness and wholesome goodness from the series.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: a reboot of Disney’s 2011 The Proud Family, the 2022 revival follows Penny Proud and her eccentric family. Penny, who’s now 16 and thriving, is currently living in the 2020s where smartphones and social media play a big factor in her life. Thrown into the mix are Trudy, Penny’s mom, who’s making big career moves; Oscar, Penny’s dad, whose dreams are getting wilder than ever; and the return of the loving yet intimidating Sugar Mama. And let’s not forget her iconic clique, Dijonay, LaCienega, Michael, and Zoey.