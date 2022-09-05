It's Lightning McQueen Day (9/5 for 95) and Disney is revving up the teasers for their upcoming series, Cars on the Road. Alongside a new teaser from the third episode and the title sequence for the show, Disney released the complete soundtrack for all to listen to on Apple Music. The entire score is available to stream or download now.

The soundtrack comes packed with bouncy, fun, and sometimes tense tracks to set the scene for Lightning (Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater's (Larry the Cable Guy) trip through the countryside. Among them is the theme song for the series, a catchy tune that evokes country songs of old and sets the stage for the two anthropomorphic cars' adventures sung by country singer, songwriter, and producer Bobby Hamrick. The multi-hyphenate Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary fame also gets the spotlight in the high-energy track "Brain on Wheels" while several cast members pitch in for the ear-wormy "Trucks." From the names of tracks, you can get a sense of the important story beats for the series, from encountering monster trucks to driving through spooky locales, and racing through the country.

In total, the soundtrack contains 37 songs all composed by Jake Monaco. It's not his first rodeo creating animated soundtracks as he's previously scored Pretzel and the Puppies and Do, Re & Mi among others. More recently, though, he served as composer for the Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening starrer Jerry and Marge Go Large. His work for Cars on the Road features contributions from 79 musicians and 17 singers.

Image via Pixar

Cars on the Road focuses heavily on the friendship between Lightning and Mater as they leave Radiator Springs behind to take a road trip together. The pair is heading to attend a wedding where Mater's previously unknown sister is the bride. Lightning tags along to keep his friend company as they meet plenty of new faces, some friendly, some not, and see sites previously unexplored in the Cars universe. Together, their trip will take plenty of twists and turns as they make their way east, but it's certain to leave plenty of memories. Bonnie Hunt, Cheech Marin, and Lloyd Sherr are also among those reprising their roles from the franchise.

Announced back in December 2020, Cars on the Road is produced by Marc Sondheimer with Steve Purcell (Episodes 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Episodes 5, 6, 9), and Brian Fee (Episodes 3, 4, 7) all directing. All nine episodes premiere on Disney+ Day, September 8. Check out the trailer below.