This year for Disney+ Day, Disney and Pixar are returning to the world of Radiator Springs and beyond in an all-new animated series Cars on the Road. Ushering in the weekend-long celebration for Disney+ Day, nine full episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 8, and Disney and Pixar's Cars posted a full trailer revealing a sneak peek of all the exciting new adventures!

In Cars on the Road, best buddies Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and trusty, rusty Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) are back to their old antics when Mater reveals to the cars of Radiator Springs that he has a sister, and he's planning to cross the country for her wedding. McQueen declares himself Mater's plus-one and thus their epic cross-country road trip begins. Not much is given away in the trailer as far as who Mater's sister is, or which celebrities will be joining the Cars universe's stacked A-listers from the previous trilogy, like Paul Newman and Michael Keaton among others. However, the action is packed and the motors are revved for this new series, judging by the fast and furious trailer.

One of the show's directors, Steve Purcell, revealed what to expect from the series, stating:

"The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater. Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns."

It sounds like we can expect some road trip memories that would make Chevy Chase proud. As the pair travel outside their sleepy Route 66 town, Mater and McQueen encounter their fair share of new faces (bumpers?), and though they may not all be friendly, they certainly make for a wild ride. Cars on the Road will expand their auto-universe, pulling from new genres with a haunted mansion of ghost trucks, to a carnival of acrobatic cars. Disney is pulling out all the rest-stops on this one, with some blockbuster and television-inspired episodes that see Mater and McQueen encountering zombie cars, a Mad Max Thunderdome of burning rubber fiends, Cartaceous Gardens and more. Cars on the Road is going full-speed, but like Mater says, "All the bumps along the road, that's what makes life worth living!"

Marc Sondheimer returns to the Cars world, after his work with Miss Fritter's Racing Skoool, to produce. The nine episodes are directed by Purcell, Bobby Podesta, who previously worked on Cars, The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 and Brian Fee, known for his work on Joseph: King of Dreams and Monsters University. Disney's Flora and Ulysses' composer Jake Monaco composed the entire score for each episode.

Disney+ Day returns for the second annual celebration on Thursday, September 8, and will lead into the massive D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event taking place in Anaheim, California. The event is expected to be huge and will reveal exclusive content to Disney fans, with celebrity guests and hosts, and all-new info-reveals from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more.

