Netflix has released a teaser ahead of the launch of their Korean action film, Carter. Packed with adrenaline-fueled scenes, the new teaser is one that is sure to get the heart pump a bit faster as it blends fast-paced action and a unique sense of cool.

The film will follow the titular agent, who awakes two months into a deadly pandemic that had already ravaged the US and Korea. The virus causing this mayhem originates from the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. The teaser released by Netflix sees Carter waking without recollection of who he is, and a voice informing him that "your name is Carter.” Following Carter asking for the identity of the voice speaking, audiences see Carter surrounded by operatives with guns aimed at him. What follows is an ominous warning: "We are going to blow up this room in 20 seconds.” Carter is then seen running through the streets when he asks the mysterious voice speaking to him why he is being pursued by the CIA. To this he receives the reply, “There’s a bomb in your mouth with a blast radius of ten meters.”

The voice then adds, “If you do not work with us, it will activate.” After a flurry of adrenaline-filled fight scenes, a man says to Carter, "the things they’ve led you to believe.” The teaser then begins to wrap with intense combat scenes, blown-up planes and exhilarating car and bike chases, before we see a shirtless Carter on his knees and the voice in his ear saying “Trust me, if you want to live.”

According to Variety, the film is presented as a one-scene, one-cut action film with Joo Won as the film’s protagonist. The film will also star Lee Sung-jae, Jeong So-ri and Kim Bo-min. The film is directed by Jung Byung-gil.

Netflix has put in a huge amount of effort into Korean content in recent years, and it has been hugely successful in the country and internationally. That success could be seen in the release of Squid Game last year, and more recently the Korean remake of Money Heist. Carter is the streaming platform’s first Korean-language offering for the second half of the year. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

When agent Carter (Joo Won) wakes up without his memories, he realizes there’s something new in their place: a woman’s voice from a device embedded in his ears. He starts listening to her commands while running from the CIA, the North Korean Coup and a group of infected people.

Carter will be available to stream on Netflix on August 5. Check out the teaser below: