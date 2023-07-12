Do you remember when Alvin & the Chipmunks, Bugs Bunny, Winnie the Pooh, Garfield, and about a dozen other cartoon stars teamed up to stop adolescent drug use? Back in 1990, nearly every essential television network (ABC, NBC, CBS, Nickelodeon...the works!) joined forces with McDonald’s and The Wonderful World of Disney to present an anti-drug PSA titled Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue, and the end result was...well...somehow even more bizarre than you might think. There’s a sense of irony that this drug-hating PSA has retrospectively earned some cult status with those who partake. A great example of the unstoppable power of unintentional comedy, Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue belongs among some of the great stoner comdies due to its outright absurdity. Imagine if Reefer Madness was made for children in the early '90s with a cavalcade of cartoon icons.

When an angsty teenager named Michael (Jason Marsden) steals some loose change from his little sister Corey’s (Lindsay Parker) piggy bank to buy some weed (I'm sure his dealer will be psyched to get paid in coins), Alvin and his boys, Bugs, Garfield, Alf, and a staggering ensemble cast of their fellow cartoon friends set aside whatever differences they’ve got to find the larcenist and shame him into complacency. In Michael’s mind, he’s just a confused, frustrated teen who’s experimenting with weed as a means of temporarily escaping the harsh realities of adolescence. But to the cartoon all-stars, he might as well be a drug kingpin ordering hits on children and selling hard drugs to pregnant women. They’re having none of his casual pot-smoking, instead choosing to stage for him an intervention of a particularly merciless variety: they scare the living shit out of the poor kid.

‘Cartoon-All Stars to the Rescue’ Pits Cartoon Legends Against Humanoid Marijuana Smoke

Audiences who grew up watching the iconic cast of ‘toons on their TV sets will assuredly find it difficult to stomach seeing their beloved animated stars being so proudly uncool. With all their unsentimental judgment, finger-waving, and narc-like behavior, the cartoons make it their sole purpose to humiliate Michael into seeing the error of his ways. One by one, they find ways to frighten the teenager beyond all belief in order to push him into submission, often veering into the territory of sadistic psychological torture. They're little Machiavellis here, finding ways to manipulate the youth.

After the theft of Corey’s piggy bank, various licensed toys, magazines, pictures, and knick-knacks come alive into their cartoon counterparts to wake up the little girl and tattle on Michael for stealing her change. Apparently, now the biggest animated snitches since McGruff the Crime Dog, the squad of cartoons put their minds together to solve the Crime of the Missing Piggy Bank, and once they close in on their main suspect, they act as judge, jury, and executioner, banding together in the name of vigilantism.

Meanwhile, joined by an anthropomorphic cloud of pot smoke aptly named Smoke (voiced by George C. Scott), Michael takes his freshly-stolen bounty to the arcade to score some weed and smoke it with his friends. They offer him some harder drugs. He’s reluctant, but he gives it some consideration. Smoke, playing the role of Michael’s shoulder devil, whispers encouragement into his ear. Not if the cartoons can help it! Posing as a police officer, Bugs Bunny breaks up the meeting and chases Michael down an alleyway, assuredly killing whatever buzz Michael had worked up back at the arcade. Bugs, one of the greatest insult comics of all time, punches considerably below his weight here, showing little wit in his verbal spat with Smoke.

‘Cartoon-All Stars to the Rescue’ Is a Psychedelic Trip to Hell

From here, things only get increasingly terrifying. When trapped in a sewer with Michelangelo of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fame, Michael doubles down on his enthusiasm for smoking pot. In reply, the turtle pulls the plug in the multichromatic water (??) and sends the teen spiraling down through the drain, where the boy essentially gets trapped inside his own goddamn brain. Locked in on a breakneck roller-coaster ride (literally) through his own mind while neurons flash across the background like a lightning storm, Michael goes hurdling along some seriously hallucinatory imagery. Like the scariest children's TV episodes of the era, it’s got some images that’ll likely stay with you long after viewing.

Later, once Michael’s back in the safety of his home, Alf pulls the boy into a mirror, where a nightmarish carnival awaits him. A hall of mirrors distorts Michael’s reflection, transforming it into a ghoulish, zombified being. Later, he falls off a towering roller coaster track, narrowly avoids getting cut in half by a massive effing buzzsaw, and gets launched into the mouth—and belly—of a gigantic gargoyle-like being. It feels like some shit Pennywise might conjure up to extract that sweet, delicious fear out of those Derry kids. Even more frightening, it can be assumed that the cartoons built this multi-dimensional hellscape laden with death traps through their sheer power of imagination (or rather some insidious dark magic) with the sole intention of psychologically torturing young teens into sobriety.

After getting swept away by some mysterious liquid, Michael escapes to a tent where Daffy Duck (dressed as a clairvoyant, as big of a quack as any I've seen) promises to show the boy his future. The image shown in Daffy’s crystal ball? Michael, as that same ghoul-like being, his face sunken-in and his skin practically peeling from the bone, lays dead or dying on what looks like a sacrificial altar. He weakly clenches an empty syringe in one hand. His body seizes and twitches and his eyes look unblinkingly onward, containing within them all the horrors in the known universe.

In a World of Crossovers, ‘Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue’ Sets an Untouchable Standard

Forget how many superheroes Marvel can cram in a single blockbuster, Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue wipes the floor with any crossover event before or after. Where else would you ever see Pooh tread the same ground as the Smurfs, or hear Alf threaten to eat Garfield for lunch? We’ve even got that green slime ghost from Ghostbusters and the Ecto-Cooler logo. On a sheer level of IP-crossover ambition, Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue, by comparison, makes all other crossover episodes feel underwhelming.

What else could you need? Disney and Warner Bros. paused their long-lived capitalistic rivalries to pursue the mutual goal of "educating" youngsters about how smoking a little weed will quite literally leave you a grotesque, half-decomposing corpse. All of which essentially gives even this cynic hope for world peace–if two of the world's most powerful entertainment conglomerates can get along, why can't the superpowers of the modern political world? Hey, even Alf sets aside his psychotic lust for consuming cats for a higher purpose.

The little musical number at the center of the PSA, written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (who wrote music for Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Little Shop of Horrors, among others), has about a dozen of the animated characters trading bars about why saying no to drugs is the only lifestyle for them. “When your pals say, ‘let’s get wrecked’/muster up your self-respect/go on, push eject/protect yourself, get up & go!” is just some of what the Baby Muppets, Michaelangelo, and Huey, Dewey, and Louie all sing in “Wonderful Ways to Say No."

Even President and First Lady George H.W. and Barbara Bush (and their adorable lil Springer Spaniel named Millie) endorse the special. Coming hot off an infamous moment of live television where he presented a sizeable baggie of crack to the cameras, H.W. takes time out of his busy day to introduce the special, assuring children all across the U.S. of A. that doing drugs is not only dangerous, but decidedly uncool. Airing across every crucial television channel with the urgency of a State of the Union address, the special was praised by Bush for its historic (and never again replicated) nature.

Importantly, nearly all the voices of the original cartoons—with the exception of Looney Tunes's Mel Blanc, who passed away before production—return here for the special. This is no off-brand, knock-off bullshit. Paul Fusco as Alf! Ross Bagdasarian Jr. as the Chipmunks! Jim Cummings as Pooh and Tigger! Even in a world where Scooby-Doo meets Batman, Alladin meets Hercules, and Mickey Mouse plays polo against Harpo Marx and Charlie Chaplin, this goofy-ass PSA is arguably the most impressively ambitious crossover event in cartoon history, and is unfortunately undercut by its condescending, preachy tone.

The Message of ‘Cartoon-All Stars to the Rescue’ Is Comically Preachy

In a way, Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue serves as a perfect encapsulation of the manipulative nature of the War on Drugs and its ambition to terrify children into obedience through hyperbole and hearsay rather than transparency, honesty, and understanding. Practically a 30-minute animated version of Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign, the short doesn’t address the socioeconomic issues—or the domestic dysfunction—that conceivably make drug experimentation more appealing to swaths of youngsters.

The irony, of course, is that pretty much every cartoon in this PSA has considerable personality overlap with that of the prototypical stoner. Garfield has a perpetual lasagna craving, sleeps all the time, and detests Mondays and all that they symbolize. Alf has an insatiable appetite and a passion for hanging out and lounging on his couch and watching TV. Michelangelo talks with the same sort of laid-back surfer-bro Californian inflection (even though he’s a New Yorkian for life) as Jeff Spicoli from Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The Chipmunks are a touring rock band—has there ever been a demographic more notorious for rampant drug use than rock stars?

There's no denying the hypocrisy of the cartoons using peer pressure to convince Michael to ignore the allures of peer pressure. Their entire argument essentially buckles under its own contradictory existence. And attacking this poor kid with nothing but hostility and condemnation is an intervention of the breed that the gang throws for Frank (Danny DeVito) in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. “Your brain must be, like, really messed up,” preaches Michelangelo in a particularly snide act of finger-wagging. The animated all-stars’ warped, distorted view of casual pot-smoking plays into the ill-informed clichés of it leading directly to smoking hard crack at a young age. One minute you smoke some grass and play video games at the arcade, the next you’re OD-ing on heroin on some ancient sacrificial altar in some abysmal purgatorial dimension.

Most of the cartoons’ time is spent insulting Michael’s intelligence, calling into question his moral character and his very worth as a human being. They berate him into submission, never reaching out to ask why Michael is choosing to smoke pot, or how he really feels about it. Instead, they'd rather just strap his ass to a series of Jigsaw-esque death traps in order for him to (barely) escape with his life and learn what they consider to be a valuable life lesson. If posters, lamps, and toys spontaneously coming to life and chasing after you isn't already terrifying (and trippy) enough, these mean little bastards scheme to sadistically send you on a traumatizing odyssey into the labyrinthian workings of your inner psyche where only fear reigns supreme over all. It might not be enough to scare you sober, but it makes for a hilariously overplayed (and nightmarish) viewing experience.