The Big Picture BoxLunch has released a massive collection of Cartoon Network merchandise that celebrates the channel's rich history, including classic and modern shows.

Cartoon Network is praised as the king of TV animation, with a deep library of iconic shows that have left a lasting impact.

CN continues to thrive through its traditional network and streaming platform Max, providing a nostalgic blast from the past for fans.

If you grew up in the 90s and early 2000s, chances are your eyes were glued to the screen watching your favorite Cartoon Network programs. Shows like Johnny Bravo, Powerpuff Girls, and Courage the Cowardly Dog were a way of life for most young avid cartoon enthusiasts. Even though CN viewers are all grown up now, nostalgia has a mysterious allure that makes us want to go back and watch our favorite childhood series. Now, BoxLunch has unveiled their latest CN collection that will make any fans' next rewatch a little more cozy.

The massive collection that includes shirts, jewelry, pins, backpacks, and sweatshirts is a celebration of CN’s rich history. Classics like Johnny Bravo, Powerpuff Girls, Courage, Dexter’s Laboratory, and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy are well represented here, but there are also more modern gems like Adventure Time, Steven Universe, Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends that’ll bring back a lot of memories for fans.

CN’s late night “Adult Swim” block is also getting some love here, with Rick and Morty, Samurai Jack, and Space Ghost Coast to Coast are included in the collection. This collection is literally endless, but some of the highlights include a BMO mini backpack from Adventure Time and an “I’m Not Your Boyfriend!” t-shirt from the underrated masterpiece Chowder.

Cartoon Network Is the King of TV Animation

Image via Cartoon Network

Since the channel launched in 1992, no one has done it better in the animation department than CN. Disney has had some hits like Phineas and Ferb and Nickelodeon has gems like SpongeBob and Fairly OddParents, but nothing compares to CN’s legacy content. Teen Titans, Ben 10, Regular Show, Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated, The Amazing World of Gumball, We Bare Bears, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Totally Spies, and Codename: Kids Next Door are just the shows that haven’t been mentioned yet. CN, which is a part of the Warner Brothers library, is just that deep. That’s even before you include the reruns of their DC series The New Batman Adventures, Batman Beyond, and Justice League.

By the mid-2000s, CN had the animation crown. Whether it be more young adult dramas, straight-up screwball comedies, or high-concept adventures, the network had something for every young mind to enjoy which helped them discover the diverse world they lived in. Today, CN is keeping their monarchy alive through their traditional network with the continued success of Teen Titans Go!, but also with Max, where Tiny Toons Looniversity and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake debuted within the last year.

In the last 30 years, CN has had a constant sea of merch that has kept the brand thriving for our children at heart. This collection from BoxLunch only adds to that heartwarming blast from the past. You can shop for the entire grand collection on their website while streaming most of CN’s insane library on Max now.