Too often in television history have animated television series been canceled way before they should have been. If there was a network that had a plethora of canceled shows, it was Cartoon Network. Most of the time, shows didn't get lucky and were thrown to the wayside without any closure or continuation after being canceled. While shows seem to be getting revived left and right in the modern day, the ones that do are honestly a minority.

While the likes of shows like Adventure Time and Young Justice got a revival of some sort, there are so many shows out there that were canceled and never got any sort of revival or closure, even though they deserve it just as much. Most shows don't get the love they deserve from the network, even if there is massive fan outcry about it.

10 'Green Lantern: The Animated Series' (2011)

The iconic DC superhero, Green Lantern, just can't seem to catch a break. Unlike the flop that was Ryan Reynold's Green Lantern, though, Green Lantern: The Animated Series featured incredible storytelling that really understood the character and his comic book mythos. Not to mention, they had the legendary Josh Keaton voicing their lead.

Unfortunately for Green Lantern fans, though, Green Lantern: The Animated Series was canceled after a mere one season. There are many things to blame for the series' cancellation, like the failure of the Ryan Reynolds film and really rough toy sales (which is the main reason most superhero animated series used to get made, anyway). Green Lantern: The Animated Series deserves a second season or film finale, as the cancellation had absolutely nothing to do with how good the show was, and it was pretty dang good.

9 'Time Squad' (2001)

Time Squad is a super niche series that many may not have seen, but those who remember it, remember it fondly. There are a ton of rumors surrounding the cancellation of the show, such as the crew getting fired, Cartoon Network's creative differences with the show causing the crew to walk out or the fact that an episode featured one of the Bush presidents being absolutely obsessed with twine. So much speculation occurs due to the only explanation regarding the cancellation being that it was due to "corporate shuffling" at Cartoon Network, as said by Rob Paulsen, who voiced Buck Tudrussel. It's also one of the few Cartoon Network shows to not go to Max.

Time Squad was a series that was not only entertaining, but super educational for the kids watching. The show features the main characters traveling through time to fix major events in history. Through doing so, the show actually did a lot to educate kids about history. An excuse to educate kids while keeping it fun should always be taken, so Time Squad deserves a comeback.

8 'Cow and Chicken' (1997)

Cow and Chicken is arguably one of the more iconic Cartoon Network television series. The show features two biological siblings that also happen to be a cow and a chicken, somehow. They get into a wild series of misadventures that always ensues in gut-hurting hilarity.

The series found its cancellation thanks to an old policy held at Cartoon Network that would not allow any of their series to go past four seasons (for some random reason). Many claim this and their later six season policy (not much of an improvement) to not be fair to the shows and the dedicated crews behind them. Because of this, Cow and Chicken certainly deserves a comeback of sorts.

7 'The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack' (2008)

If there's anything that The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack was, it was one-of-a-kind. The hilarious art style and unique sense of humor made it unlike any cartoon on the air at the time (and even today, to be honest). The humor in The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack is so random that it actually fits common humor styles that kids have nowadays.

Due to this, the show would most likely be very well-received if renewed in the modern age. The general sense of humor among kids is always changing but, somehow, the current sense of humor among children is so aligned with that of The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack and because of that, it only makes sense that it gets another shot on a streaming service like Max.

6 'My Life as a Teenage Robot' (2002)

For kids growing up in the early 2000s, My Life as a Teenage Robot may be a niche memory, but a good memory nonetheless. The series follows the "young" Jenny Wakeman (Janice Kawaye), who is a superpowered robot that just so happens to look like a teenage girl. She must learn to juggle her life as a high schooler while simultaneously having to save the world with her incredible abilities.

People absolutely adore My Life as a Teenage Robot, but when it was airing, people didn't show their love enough, as the crew have stated that the series ended thanks to low ratings. What makes this difficult, is that now that the kids who grew up on the series are much older and have more control over what it is they watch, the show has much more opportunity for success. If the likes of a niche show like Clone High can make a successful comeback, get My Life as a Teenage Robot one!

5 'Class of 3000' (2006)

