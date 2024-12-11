Despite pulling shows off Max and other streaming platforms, Warner Bros and Cartoon Network have announced some revivals of its classic programming. But there is another cartoon classic that might have a chance to see the light of day once more. American rapper, André 3000 teased that his late 2000's series, Class of 3000, could see a potential future.

In an interview with Nardwuar, the Human Serviette on YouTube, the musician spoke about his conversation with Tyler the Creator, as this rapper also released shows on Adult Swim, like The Jellies. Tyler told André that he knew all the songs featured in Class of 3000. André then went on about what it was like working on the show and teased that Class of 3000 could return, with the hopes of doing something new.

"My very first conversation with Tyler [the Creator], we were on the phone, and he said 'I know all the songs from Class of 3000.' That was what he told me, and I was like 'Whoa! For real you remember those songs?' He's like, 'Yeah.' That's Tyler, he knows music, man. It was a lot of fun. We got to do songs every episode. We got to voice these characters. I actually watched some of them the other day. And we're hoping to do something new with it in some type of way. So yeah, stay tuned."

During its run, Class of 3000 released two seasons and 26 episodes, with each installment featuring a song. André 3000 voiced Sunny Bridges, a jazz crooner who becomes a music tutor. The show also featured the voices of notable voice actors, such as Small Fire, Jennifer Hale (DuckTales), Phil LaMarr (Futurama), Tom Kenny (Spongebob Squarepants), Janice Kawaye (My Life as a Teenage Robot), and Crystal Scales (The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius). Billboard reported Class of 3000 was canceled due to budget constraints. But despite its abrupt end, the show received a high crisis score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and received an Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation at the Emmy Awards.

Which Cartoon Network Shows Have Been Renewed?

While it's still uncertain if Class of 3000 will be renewed, Warner Bros has announced that a handful of Cartoon Network's iconic shows would return in the near future. Some of the recent announcements include the return of The Amazing World of Gumball via the release of its 7th season, a preschool spin-off for Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends, A Regular Show spin-off series, and more Adventure Time content.

Class of 3000 is unavailable to stream on any platform. But you can watch some of Cartoon Network's programming on Max.