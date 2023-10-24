October is almost coming to an end and if you haven’t caught up yet with your favorite animated features, Cartoon Network has your fix. The network is running a Halloween stream, titled Trick or Toon, showcasing episodes from fan-favorite titles, ComicBook reports. Fans can see a range of series from good old Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy to more recent series like Regular Show, Adventure Time, and more.

Trick or Toon Showcases New and Old Fan Favorites

The Trick or Toon livestream takes scary episodes from various series that have placed their protagonists into some spooky scenarios. Some interesting titles include Courage The Cowardly Dog – The House of Discontent, which saw the Spirit of the Harvest Moon haunting Courage, Eustace, and Muriel. Fans can also catch up with The Powerpuff Girls ‘Boogie Frights’ episode which saw the girls going up against Boogey Man, who plans to block the sun. Another interesting episode in the lineup is Nightmare on Wilson's Way’s ‘Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends’ episode which saw the entire Fosters' house turning into zombies. With such a broad spectrum of episodes, the audience will have ample options to choose from.

Other titles include episodes like Regular Show’s ‘Creepy Doll,’ The Amazing World of Gumball’s ‘Halloween,’ ‘Blank-Eyed Girl’ from Adventure Time, Kids Next Door’s ‘Operation: T.R.I.C.K.Y.,’ along with Chowder – The Spookiest House In Marzipan, Dexter's Laboratory’s ‘Filet of Soul,’ The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy’s Grim or Gregory?, What's New Scooby-Doo? – ‘A Scooby-Doo Halloween’ episode, along with Ed, Edd n Eddy’s ‘Boo Haw Haw,’ We Bare Bears ‘Charlie's Halloween Thing 2,’ Steven Universe’s ‘Horror Club’ and Teen Titans GO!’s ‘Monster Squad’ episode and more.

With this extensive lineup, Cartoon Network has got fans covered in the last week of the spooky month. While fans usually turn to the animated network for its Halloween films, it’ll be fun to have an extended stream to watch at one’s own leisure, especially for the young audience. Trick or Toon is streaming live now, you can watch it below: