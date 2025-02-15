Founded in 1992, Cartoon Network started as a platform for Turner Broadcasting to air the numerous cartoons they had acquired, including the acclaimed series by Hanan-Barbera. New series were quickly produced, and the channel grew in popularity, becoming equal to Disney and Nickelodeon in producing high-quality animated shows. In the 2010s, Cartoon Network saw a second boom with the release of acclaimed shows like Adventure Time and Regular Show.

Of course, this legacy wouldn't have been achieved if not for the original lineup of shows that debuted from 1992 to 1999. While a few of these original programs have been forgotten over time, others are still fondly remembered for establishing the tone and feel of future Cartoon Network shows.

13 'The Moxy Show' (1993–1995)

Directed by George Evelyn, Tim Boxell, and Greg Harrison

Image via Cartoon Network

Moxy (Bobcat Goldthwait) is an anthropomorphic dog who wants to star in a cartoon show. While he waits for his dream to come true, he and his friend Flea (Penn Jillette and Chris Rock) host a show where they play old Warner Bros and Hanna-Barbera cartoons. Sometimes some really weird things happen, like getting abducted by space monkeys.

The Moxy Show is the first show to air on Cartoon Network, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a lot of information about it due to it never receiving a home media release. There really isn't much to say about the program though: outside of getting some recognizable names to voice the characters, the show is light on story, and Moxy only exists to be a framing device for the shots. However, the show was one of the earliest uses of motion capture, which allowed the show to be animated in real-time.

12 'Big Bag' (1996–1998)

Created by Joey Mazzarino and Selena Nelson

Image via Cartoon Network

Chelli (Joey Mazzarino) is a Muppet dog who works at a general store with his friends, a sentient bag named Bag (Rickey Boyd), and a human woman named Molly (Selena Nelson). The three of them got up to various adventures in which they would learn valuable life lessons. Interspaced with their adventures were a variety of animated segments.

Big Bag is Cartoon Network's first live-action series and one of the few shows on the network targeted at preschoolers. The show was made in partnership with the Children's Television Workshop—now called Sesame Workshop—and featured puppets made by The Jim Henson Company. Sadly, while the show had some charm to it, it couldn't keep the audience's attention and was canceled after two seasons.