It's going to be a sad 2025 for late-90s and early 2000s kids as Warner Bros Discovery's streaming platform, Max, has plans to pull some of your favorite Cartoon Network shows. Titles like The Grim Adventure of Billy and Mandy and Ed, Edd, n Eddy will be removed from the platform as Cartoon Network has constantly been hit the hardest by the company's ongoing changes. While Warner Bros has announced numerous projects and spin-offs of popular Cartoon Network programs, it still doesn't hide the fact that Warner Bros shut down the Cartoon Network website and closed its Burbank studio last year.

According to Movie of the Night, other shows that will be leaving Max are 2003's Teen Titans, 2011's The Looney Tunes Show, 2000's Static Shock, and 2011's Green Lantern animated series. Once those shows are gone, the only ones remaining are Courage the Cowardly Dog and 1998's The Powerpuff Girls. Meanwhile, some of its 2010 titles like Adventure Time will also remain on the streaming site.

This isn't the first time that Cartoon Network shows were heavily impacted by Warner Bros' decision-making. In 2022, Infinity Train was pulled from Max, which led the show's creator, Owen Dennis, to call out the company. Other titles like Uncle Grandpa, OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes, Steven Universe, Ben 10, The Regular Show, and The Amazing World of Gumball were also removed from the platform.

What's Going On With The Animation Industry?

The animation industry has been struggling for quite some time due to executive decisions. From studio shutdowns to crunch times, to projects being pulled, canceled, or shelved, these are some of the issues that animators face, and let's not forget the working conditions they face as well. In the case of Cartoon Network, Forbes reported that the website shutdown was part of Warner Bros' cost-cutting initiatives due to a loss of revenue and a drop in subscribers and ratings. Now, if fans were to visit the website, they would be met with a message to subscribe to Max.

Fortunately, things may be looking up for this industry. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a deal was struck between The Animation Guild and studios, which involves a wage increase and an agreement on how AI will be utilized.

While workers continue to face these struggles, the genre has found tremendous success lately, with films like Moana 2 breaking box office records upon release, shows like Bluey generating high streaming numbers, and films like Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse winning awards like an Oscar.

If you still want to watch these iconic shows, they're still available to stream on Max.