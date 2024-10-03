Warner Bros. Discovery has been facing increasing criticism, to put it mildly, for its recent management of Cartoon Network and the incredible animated legacy it has. The situation has escalated from the closure of the beloved Cartoon Network Studios building last year to the cancellation of several fan favorite shows. The latest blow came a few days ago when multiple popular Cartoon Network shows were abruptly removed from Max, the Warners streaming platform, leaving fans scrambling for answers as to why this could have happened.

It was reported by various users that several big shows on the platform, including Ben 10, Steven Universe, Regular Show, the 2016 revival of The Powerpuff Girls, The Amazing World of Gumball, We Bare Bears, and Chowder, all suddenly vanished from Max the moment it turned to October. And this happened without any announcement, formal or otherwise, which didn't make any sense, because Warner Bros. had been actively promoting Max as the new home for these beloved shows.

"Looking for episodes of your favorite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required)," a message on the updated Cartoon Network website previously read. “Sign up for Max, where you can also create a Kids Profile with ratings restrictions and additional privacy protections to keep it fun and kid-friendly!”

Warner Bros. is Confusing Users

Adding to the confusion, Max’s “Kids and Family” section underwent a sudden branding update. Iconic characters like Gumball and Steven Universe, who previously flanked Bugs Bunny, were replaced with a Care Bear and Fred Flintstone. The reason behind this hasn't been disclosed yet. Maybe it's a shift in strategy, but it's just confusing.

The removal of these shows comes on the heels of several contentious decisions by Warner Bros. regarding its animated catalog. Weeks ago, the studio announced the shutdown of Boomerang, its classic animation-focused streaming service, transitioning subscribers and its library to Max. This move was followed by the controversial deletion of Cartoon Network’s dedicated website, which once had a huge number of free streaming episodes from both legacy and current series, including many of the shows now missing from Max.

While most of the removed series are available for streaming on other platforms, the abrupt nature of their disappearance from Max feels particularly jarring. Whether it's a cost-cutting measure, or something else, remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure — a generation of fans are feeling very let down right now. Stay tuned to Collider for more.