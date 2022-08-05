Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018) was arguably one of the most influential games of the last decade, and was the true "most ambitious crossover in history," celebrating the history of not only Nintendo, but gaming as a whole. And while other games like Brawlhalla (2017)

tried their hand at the platform fighter genre created by the Super Smash Bros.series before Ultimate, it's only once the latter entry made companies realize the potential of using the genre for crossovers that worthy competitors started appearing.

RELATED: 'MultiVersus' Trailer Shows Warner Bros. Characters Getting Their Own 'Smash Bros.'

ViacomCBS were the first to jump on the trend with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (2021), celebrating the history of their eponymous children's TV channel, to decent success. And in 2022, Warner Bros.was the next to capitalize on it with MultiVersus, a crossover of many properties owned by the company, from Looney Tunesand Hanna-Barbera to DC Comicsand Game of Thrones. But just like with Nickelodeon, Multiversus is also the occasion for Warner Bros. to celebrate their own classic kids' channel Cartoon Network, and while Adventure Timeand Steven Universeare already in the game, many more of the channel's iconic shows deserve to be celebrated. So here are 10 Cartoon Network shows that should be in MultiVersus.

'Ben 10'

Image via Cartoon Network

Starting in 2005 and spanning five different series, Ben 10 is Cartoon Network's most lucrative franchise. The original series centers around Ben Tennyson, a 10-year-old boy who acquires a watch that allows him to turn into ten different aliens known as the Omnitrix. He becomes a superhero thanks to this newfound power. Two sequel series then saw Ben continue his adventures as a 16-year-old while introducing many more aliens, which were then followed by two reboot series.

RELATED: Ben 10: All Of The 10 Original Aliens, Ranked

If Ben gets into MultiVersus, he would be a great opportunity to add the game's first stance character, switching between several classes by switching between different aliens, making him the game's most versatile character. And while there wouldn't be room for all 10 of his original aliens, there could easily be one for each class among the cast.

'The Powerpuff Girls'

Another one of Cartoon Network's superhero classics, The Powerpuff Girls (1998-2005) centers around Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers fighting crime in the fictional city of Townsville alongside their father and creator, Professor Utonium.

While the 2016 reboot wasn't exactly well-received, the original series is one of Cartoon Network's most beloved series and has won multiple awards, deserving its place in MultiVersus's roster. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that all three girls could make it, and while Blossom would be the most likely pick due to being the trio's leader, all three of them could bring their unique flair to the game.

'Teen Titans'

Another one of Cartoon Network's superhero shows, Teen Titans, represents both Cartoon Network and DC Comics. Titans centers around the superheroes Robin, the leader of the group, Starfire, an alien princess, Cyborg, a half-machine computer genius, Beast Boy, a boy who can turn in various animals, and Raven, a half-demon with mystical powers.

While all five of them would fit right into MultiVersus, Robin would be the most likely representative. He is the leader of the team and the most recognizable in the wider DC franchise.

'Regular Show'

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Going away from superheroes, Regular Show is another one of Cartoon Network's most beloved shows. Centering on the two friends Mordecai and Rigby and their coworkers as park groundskeepers, this animated sitcom feels like an Adult Swim show that slipped its way into the channel's regular programming, having developed a following of all ages thanks to its dark humor, sexual innuendos, and mature themes.

The series contains many references to pop culture, both from the 80s and modern. As for who between Mordecai and Rigby would be the better fit for MultiVersus, maybe such an influential show deserves to have both of them anyway.

'The Amazing World of Gumball'

Another sitcom popular with both children and adults, The Amazing World of Gumball (2011-2019) is the first and by far most successful original show produced by Cartoon Network's European branch. Focusing on 12-year-old anthropomorphic cat Gumball and his goldfish brother Darwin, The Amazing World of Gumball is best known for mashing together multiple animation styles, from traditional animation and CGI to stop-motion, puppetry, and even live-action.

The series also contains many references to pop culture and internet memes, as well as dark humor and mature themes. If Gumball gets into MultiVersus, his moveset should definitely reflect the eccentricity of his show.

'Codename: Kids Next Door'

Airing from 2002 to 2008, Codename: Kids Next Door, often shortened Kids Next Door or KND, follows the adventures of five 10-year-olds who are part of a global espionage organization known as Kids Next Door, operating from a high-tech treehouse and usually calling themselves by numerical codenames, from Numbuh 1 to Numbuh 5.

The organization is made entirely of children that fight against "crimes against kids" committed by adults and teenagers, which includes things such as homework or bedtime. The series also contains many references to pop culture, especially science-fiction. While Numbuh 1 would be the most likely to get in MultiVersus due to being the leader, all five kids could bring a different and interesting moveset.

'Ed, Edd n Eddy'

Ah, another all-time classic. Cartoon Network's longest-running original series and winner of multiple awards, Ed, Edd n Eddy follows the three titular preteen boys as they invent a variety of schemes to scam their neighborhood to buy jawbreakers, usually failing. The series is popular among both children and adults and has developed a cult following, and is also the source of many internet memes.

Unlike other series revolving around ensemble casts, choosing one of the Eds to be the one representing the series in MultiVersus would be more difficult since there isn't really one who is more important than the others, but Eddy would probably be the most likely, again due to being the self-proclaimed leader of the trio.

'Chowder'

Another source of many internet memes, Chowder follows the titular character, a young boy of a nondescript animal species who lives in a colorful fantasy world full of eclectic characters. Chowder aspires to become a cook but is held back by his unending appetite and absent-mindedness. Other characters include Chowder's mentor Mung Daal, Mung's wife Truffles, his assistant Shnitzel, and Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival who has a crush on Chowder.

RELATED: Why 'Chowder' is Cartoon Network's Most Underrated Modern Classic

While the show has its fair share of toilet humor, it has garnered success among both kids and adults, and the main character would definitely be a good fit to include in MultiVersus.

'The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy'

Originally part of the Grim & Evilshow alongside creator Maxwell Atoms's other series Evil Con Carne before becoming a standalone show, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy follows the adventures of the two titular kids as they become the masters of a Grim Reaper named Grim.

Grim is reluctant to serve Billy and Mandy at first, but ends up using his supernatural powers to help them, and introduces them to supernatural locations and characters, resulting in wacky adventures. If the series gets into MultiVersus, Grim would be the perfect character to represent it, being the most iconic part of the show and possessing many powers that could compose his moveset.

'Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends'

Another beloved classic. Craig McCracken's critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning series Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends (2004-2009) follows 8-year-old Mac as he is forced to abandon his imaginary friend Bloo, and puts him in a foster home for imaginary friends where Bloo is kept from adoption as long as Mac visits him every day.

The series revolves around the colorful cast of imaginary friends living at the foster home and their crazy antics with Bloo and Mac. The series has been praised for its humor, endearing characters, and important messages, as definitely deserves to be represented in MultiVersus. And this time, there might not be a need to choose a character, as Mac and Bloo could be another duo fighter like Tom and Jerry.

NEXT: Best Cartoon Network Originals of the 2010s, Ranked