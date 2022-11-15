Have you ever seen a cartoon that looked so familiar that you know you have seen it before? There is just something about it that looks like something you’ve seen already, but maybe differently? Well, several movies have built such strong followings that it was decided to turn them into cartoon series.

From popular film series such as Back to the Future or Jumanji to maybe lesser-known classics like Beetlejuice or Dumb and Dumber, there have been so many live-action films converted into animated series to bring younger audiences into the fold of appreciation. While some did not last very long, all were known and, at the very least, interesting to watch new stories unfold.

‘Jumanji: The Animated Series’ (1996 - 1999)

After the original film's success in 1995, it was decided that an animated version would accompany the story. Instead of the players having the game manifest itself in their world, each episode of the show had the players getting transported into the game itself (much like the sequels in 2017 and 2019) and experiencing the jungle adventures with Alan Parrish (portrayed by Robin Williams in the original film). He has been trapped in the game since he was a child.

The three seasons follow Alan, Peter, and Judy as they solve clues in each episode to be released from the game. Alan was never able to solve his clue and has thus been stuck in the game all this time and has grown up in the jungle of the game. With each episode, Judy and Peter help Alan discover his clue in an attempt to help him escape the game and ultimately be free.

‘Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series’ (1996 - 1997)

Loosely inspired by the film series The Mighty Ducks, this cartoon focuses on walking and talking alien ducks who love playing hockey and fighting crime and astronomical threats. After an epic battle, the team flies through a dimensional portal and ends up on Earth in Anaheim, California, where they become an official team with the NHL, using as their HQ the Anaheim Pond, where they also play their hockey games.

While only loosely based on the films, this series aired twenty-six episodes and featured the voice talents of amazing actors such as Ian Ziering, James Belushi, Tim Curry, Dennis Franz, and Brad Garret, among several others. The nostalgia of this cartoon is worth enough to revisit and see the fun these quacky heroes get into.

‘Dumb & Dumber’ (1995 - 1996)

In a surprising series to be picked up, this animated version of the Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels classic was very short-lived and not well received, showing that not every successful film should be carried on with sequels, spin-offs, or reboots of any kind. While the film was an instant classic, this cartoon lacked the original actors' charisma and the characters' silly fun.

After only thirteen episodes, the show was canceled, never to be picked up again by any network, as it was clear the success of the film was not going to follow into the cartoon. It became clear that it was a terrible idea to take away all the magic of the film (Carrey and Daniels) and try to carry the story forward anyway (something that was also seen in the failure of the prequel, Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd).

‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ (1990 - 1991)

With the relatively decent success of the film of the same name, this cartoon was created to further the adventures of the titular characters. All the main vocal talents returned to voice their feelings from the film series (Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, and George Carlin) for the first season under the production of Hanna-Barbera. With the second season being picked up by DIC Animation, the vocal talents switched, and the show became less successful and was ultimately canceled.

For that first season, it was like jumping right back into that time-traveling phone booth and enjoying all the fun and "wyld" adventures of the epic duo The Wyld Stallyns. All the same types of historical-themed hijinks took place as the duo picked up figures such as Marco Polo, William Tell, Benjamin Franklin, and several others. They used time travel and historical figures to help get them out of various possible predicaments.

‘Back to the Future’ (1991 - 1993)

A DeLorean and a steam locomotive both converted into a time machine. That was the premise of the film trilogy Back to the Future, with the third installment taking Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) to the Old West, where Doc falls in love and starts a family of time travelers. We thought that was the end of the story, but with this short-lived animated series, we were all wrong.

Back to the Future: The Animated Series followed the exploits of Marty (voiced by David Kaufman), Doc (voiced by Dan Castellaneta), Clara Brown, Doc’s wife (voiced by Mary Steenburgen, who played the same role in the third film), and many others as they travel through time. Thomas F. Wilson also returned to voice Biff Tannen for the animated series. It may have only been two seasons, but they were two seasons of time-hopping goodness.

‘Spaceballs: The Animated Series’ (2008)

If you have seen Spaceballs, you know how ludicrous a movie it truly is. With the cult following of the live-action film, it only made sense that an adult animated series would come about in an attempt to carry on the story, which is precisely what was done in 2008. With several actors returning to voice cartoon versions of their characters (Mel Brooks, Daphne Zuniga, and Joan Rivers), the show has a nostalgic feel as it jumps right back into the wacky adventures of the Spaceballs gang.

Each of the thirteen episodes touches on and parodies a different film or film series. Some teasing is focused on, as you might guess, the Star Wars series, as well as The Lord of the Rings, the videogame series Grand Theft Auto, as well as pop culture icons such as Jurassic Park and Harry Potter. This animated series pulls absolutely zero punches and engages in the truly wild nature of Mel Brooks, and make his story-telling a new kind of enjoyable.

‘The Real Ghostbusters’ (1986 - 1991)

Image via Sony

Based on the popular film series, The Real Ghostbusters is likely the longest-running live-action to cartoon-inspired series. It ran from 1986 through 1991, spanned almost 150 episodes, and featured various vocal talents such as Arsenio Hall and Dave Coulier (of Full House fame). This series shows that disaster is not always guaranteed when all original cast is replaced, as this was an incredibly successful series despite having none of the original cast return.

This series has seen a fair amount of success, from the original film series to the various versions of the cartoon, the 2016 female-led reboot, and the 2021 sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The lasting legacy of this franchise shows that the simple idea of fighting the paranormal is something that can be not only entertaining but also comedic for all audiences. And it goes to show that beauty is truly in the eye of the ghostly.

‘Beetlejuice’ (1989 - 1991)

Another success story of the film-to-cartoon series is that of Beetlejuice. This series ran for four seasons and, like the Ghostbusters cartoon, did not feature anyone from the original film's cast. Something that was brought over from the original movie was the incredible theme composed by the marvelously macabre Danny Elfman, who worked with Tim Burden (serving as an executive producer on the cartoon) after the two worked together on the film.

Each episode focused on the titular character and his human friend, Lydia (Winona Ryder’s character from the film, here voiced by Alyson Court), as they travel through both the mortal world and the Neitherworld, trying to con and trick people through various adventures. The show lasted three seasons on the ABC Network, and then for the final season, was switched over to Fox Kids, where it saw its final sixty-five episodes.

‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous’ (2020 - 2022)

When you have a series as popular and exciting as Jurassic Park, the only thing left to do is make a cartoon for kids to enjoy. In 2020, that is precisely what was done with Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. The premise is that several teenagers win the opportunity to visit Isla Nublar. As usual in Jurrasic Park's world, though, the dinosaurs escape from their habitats and wreak havoc on the island, forcing the kids to traverse the island alone.

Running for five seasons between 2020 and 2022, the show received relatively positive reviews and high viewership (for a streaming show on Netflix). Despite the fifth and final season losing some viewers and receiving heavy criticism on the direction and tone of the show, it was still enjoyed by most audiences and has received multiple awards, including a Daytime Emmy. It's definitely a show worth checking out and seeing the various connections to the original live-action series.

‘Police Academy: The Animated Series’ (1988 - 1989)

In what is likely the most ridiculous cartoon adaptation, this cartoon is the only one derived from a rated-R feature film. The Police Academy film series, at least for the initial film, was rated R, and subsequent films ranged from PG to PG-13. Chronologically, the series takes place between the fourth and fifth live-action films and follows the same characters (voiced by different actors) as they go about their daily tasks.

While the show only lasted two seasons, it produced possibly the most prolific line of action figures and other merchandise. While the wacky nature of the films turned out to be successful, this is yet another example that not all cartoons should be made, no matter the success of their inspirations. While somewhat entertaining, the show really couldn't stand on its own.

COMING 2023 — ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’

Image via Warner Bros.

In this upcoming computer-animated series, we get to return to the world of the cute little Mogwai that you dare not feed after dark or get water on, lest they turn into evil Gremlins. Set to arrive on HBO Max and Cartoon Network in 2023, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will serve as a prequel to the original 1984 film and will explain Gizmo’s origin.

Learning the origin story of Gizmo is something that has been long-awaited, as we never truly understood where he came from when we first met him in 1984. With this series, learning where he came from and what magical journeys he has taken will be exciting and fantastical. We can look forward to some eye-opening revelations and wacky adventures.

