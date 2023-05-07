Cartoon villains are some of the best. The medium of animation allows creators to go all out when it comes to their designs and powers to truly make each one feel distinct from another. When you add great voice acting and writing on top of it, you have a recipe for a truly memorable baddy.

Unfortunately, not every villain is given the time they need to become memorable. It especially sucks if that villain had a cool theme, as it leaves audiences wondering what they could have achieved.

10 Gary - 'The Fairly Oddparents'

Gary (Jason Marsden) is the childhood imaginary friend of Timmy Turner (Tara Strong) until he made real friends. Now that he has fairy godparents, Timmy wishes that Gary could be real, so they can hang out again. Unfortunately, Gary holds resentment toward Timmy for abandoning him.

Gary's first episode presented him as a powerful foe for Timmy to overcome. He could command Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) since he came from Timmy's mind, and in fighting him, Timmy is thematically overcoming a past version of himself to grow into a better person. While he returns and teams up with some of Timmy's greatest villains, he's easily placated with some Timmy clones he can abuse and then never returns.

9 General Immortus - 'Teen Titans'

A member of the Brotherhood of Evil, General Immortus (Xander Berkeley) is the commander of their robot army. Though his body is old and frail, his mind possesses centuries' worth of first-hand battlefield experiences. He fought in wars as far back as Ancient Egypt and allegedly taught Sun Tzu.

The idea of a villain specializing in battle tactics is interesting, especially with the plethora of unique villains in Teen Titans. Unfortunately, Immortus was given the least screen time of the Brotherhood members and never received a solo villain episode. He ends up ammounting to nothing but an old man with robots that are easily destroyed by the heroes.

8 Maja the Sky Witch - 'Adventure Time'

In the land of Ooo, magic can come from all kinds of sources. For Maja the Sky Witch (Jill Talley), that involves strong emotions like love and compassion. When she acquires the t-shirt of Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), she uses it to awaken Darren the Ancient Sleeper (Alan Oppenheimer) to attack Bubblegum's candy kingdom.

During the battle, Maja is put into a coma by the Ancient Psychic Tandem War Elephant (Steve Agee). It later decides to care for her until she recovers, but this never comes to pass. The last audiences see of her is in the final episode, where she is used as a magic battery and then killed.

7 Dark Danny - 'Danny Phantom'

When his loved ones are killed in an explosion, Danny Fenton (David Kaufman) goes to Vlad Masters (Martin Mull) to have his ghost powers removed. Unfortunately, the ghost half overpowered Vlad before separating and merging with his ghost half. The newly created Dark Danny (Eric Roberts) then killed his human half and went on a decade-long path of destruction.

Dark Danny offered a terrifying look at Danny's future if he continued to be selfish in using his powers. Roberts' performance solidified this with a deep, menacing voice that was bereft of emotion. While the end of his two-part episode teased his return, he never reappeared.

6 The Core - 'Amphibia'

Within the depths of Amphibia's capital city of Newtopia lies the Core. This digital amalgamation consists of Amphibia's past rulers and greatest intellects advises the current ruler, especially when it comes to interdimensional conquest. The only thing that brings it pause is a prophecy of its destruction at the hands of three human girls.

The Core has all the makings of a terrifying antagonist: it's sadistic, manipulative, and almost single-minded when it comes to achieving its goals. The problem is that it's introduced too late into the series, and for most of its screentime, it possesses the quirky Marcy (Haley Tju). This causes it to take on some of her personality traits, which undercuts its intimidation factor.

5 Koh the Face-Stealer - 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Image via Nickelodeon

One of the oldest spirits, Koh the Face-Stealer (Erik Todd Dellums) has a history of running into Avatars. When Avatar Kuruk (Jim Meskimen) wasn't taking his job seriously, Koh stole the face of his wife as punishment. Later, Avatar Aang (Zachary Tyler Eisen) sought him out to gain information about the ocean and moon spirits.

The exchange between Aang and Koh is tense, thanks to both Koh's amazing centipede-inspired design and Aang being forced to keep his expression neutral or lose his face. As he departs, Koh tells Aang they will meet again, which left fans eager to think of what a second showdown between them would be like. Unfortunately, Koh never appears again in either Avatar: The Last Airbender or The Legend of Korra.

4 Bane - 'Batman: The Animated Series'

Originally a prisoner from Cube, the man who would become Bane (Henry Silva) was subjected to an experimental formula called Venom that turned him into a super soldier. After escaping, he sold his services as an assassin. He was eventually hired by crime boss Rupert Thorn (John Vernon) to kill Batman (Kevin Conroy).

This portrayal of Bane is one of the best. In just one episode, they capture his strength, intelligence, and charisma, which makes him more than a match for the caped crusader. Unfortunately, future appearances by Bane in the DCEU played him more as a strong man and didn't show off his tactical side.

3 Nowhere King - 'Centaurworld'

Once an Elktaur (Brian Stokes Mitchell) who fell in love with a human princess (Lea Salonga), he split himself into an elk and a man (Brian d'Arcy James) so that he could be with her. The man then abused and imprisoned the elk until it was released by the princess. Driven inside, the elk decided to get revenge by merging man and beast into an army of minotaurs, corrupting his body with each creation until he became the Nowhere King.

It's unfortunate that all this backstory isn't given until the final episodebecause the Nowhere King is overflowing with possibility. His design is fantastic and there's a dark message about self-loathing and destroying yourself for another. Yet because the backstory is only in the final episode, his relationship with his human half is never explored, which robs him of all potential development.

2 Toffee - 'Star vs the Forces of Evil'

In the world of Mewni, monsters and Mewmans fight for resources and the right to live together. One of them, the Septarian Toffee (Michael C. Hall), believed that the way for monsters to win was to somehow destroy magic. After losing a finger to Moon Butterfly (Grey DeLisle) he was forced to go into hiding and wait for his chance.

Toffee's ability to consistently manipulate others, coupled with his calm, dignified personality, make him one of the most intelligent villains in kid's cartoons. Sadly, the show never capitalized on this, as he was destroyed at the end of season one and spend the second season possessing another villain. When he finally returned in season three, he was near-instantly killed off for good.

1 White Diamond - 'Steven Universe'

The leader of the Diamond Authority, White Diamond (Christine Ebersole) controls a galactic empire that stretches across the stars. She is a perfectionist who believes that removing the personality from other gems takes away their flaws and makes them perfect as well. Anyone who doesn't agree with her methods is swiftly dealt with.

White Diamond was built up as the final antagonist of Steven Universe for years, and her reveal was poignant, creepy and left audiences wanting more. Sadly, she was placed in the background again until the finale, where she was easily talked down by Steven (Zach Callison) and forgiven for her crimes. This came after she took the free will of her sisters for siding with Steven.

