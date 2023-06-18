Cartoons are amazing, and the best have the power to touch both children and adults with their strong stories and beloved characters. The best Western cartoons come from the United States of America, while Anime from Japan has also grown in popularity. But another country that puts out great animated content is Canada.

Canada possesses several animation studios, allowing them to produce an extensive catalog of diverse and fun cartoons. Several of them are also made in partnership with other countries, but they tend to hire Canadian writers and voice actors to comply with the country's laws about Canadian-produced programs.

10 'Cybersix' (1999)

Canada and Japan

Sybersix (Cathy Weseluck) is an artificial human who fled from her creator, Dr. Von Reichter (Terry Klassen). Now living in Meridiana, Cybersix disguises herself by day as a male teacher named Adrian. At night, she and her allies, a panther named Data-7 and an orphaned boy named Julian (Andrew Francis), fight against Reichter's monsters and his cloned son, José (Alex Doduk).

Cybersix is a hidden gem from the turn of the century, boasting a dark atmosphere and gorgeous animation from TMS Entertainment. It told mature stories that dipped into dark themes of loss, hope, and the horrors of science gone too far. The fact that Cybersix regularly cross-dresses has also led to her being re-contextualized as an LGBTQ+ icon.

9 'ReBoot' (1994-2002)

Canada

Within a computer lies Mainframe city, populated by sentient computer programs and threatened by viruses like Megabyte (Tony Jay) and Hexadecimal (Shirley Millner). What's more, when the computer's User loads a game, it threatens to destroy entire sections of the city unless they can be defeated. Fortunately, the city is guarded by Guardian Bob (Michael Benyaer and Ian James Corlett) and his partner Dot Matrix (Kathleen Barr).

ReBoot's CGI has aged poorly, but for the time being, it was revolutionary and paved the way for the current market of CGI shows. Besides its graphics, the show still holds up pretty well, making use of its limitations to create a vibrant and creative computer world. Delving into the various games allowed the landscape and character design to change between episodes, which offered a lot of creative possibilities.

8 'Martin Mystery' (2003-2006)

Canada and France

While attending boarding school in Quebec, step-siblings Martin (the ever-underrated Sam Vincent) and Diana (Kelly Sheridan) secretly live a double life. With the aid of a caveman named Java (Dale Wilson) and an alien named Billy (Sam Vincent), they work for the Center, a secret organization that monitors everything occult, mystical, and alien. Martin's knowledge of such things makes him invaluable, though his immaturity can sometimes cause problems.

This show is a beautiful love letter to classic sci-fi, fantasy, and horror stories from the 1950 and 60s. It has the right amount of camp, mystery, and creative monster designs to continually entertain with each episode. Its animation style is also a lot of fun and takes heavy inspiration from anime.

7 'Beast Wars: Transformers' (1996-1999)

Canada and the United States of America

Centuries after the war between the Autobots and Decepticons, their descendants, Maximals and Predacons, live in a tenuous peace. One day, a new Megatron (David Kaye) steals a Cybertronian artifact called the golden disk and flees through time and space to a planet full of raw energon. A Maximal explorer ship followed him, and the crew fought tooth and nail to prevent him from re-starting the great war.

Many see Beast Wars as one of the best shows in the Transformers franchise. It blended comedy and drama very effectively to make memorable storylines and character arcs, which set the standard for each show that has followed since. Its only major drawback is the animation, which hasn't aged too well.

6 '6Teen' (2004-2010)

Canada

Once school ends, six teenage friends congregate at the local mall. It offers a chance for them to unwind, build social networks, and have fun. Of course, the trappings of their adult future still creep in, as the teens also must try to hold down minimum wage jobs and struggle with dating, among other teen issues.

6Teen is aimed at pre-teens and teenage audiences, and as such, it took more risks when it came to its humor and writing. Some of these issues included divorce and re-marrying, homosexual characters, and women's menstrual cycles. Each of its six main characters had a strong personality and plaid off one another beautifully, allowing for great comedic moments and growth.

5 'Clone High' (2002-)

Canada

In the 1980s, the government extracted the DNA of famous historical figures in the hopes of using them in a super-soldier program. The head scientist of the project, Scudwort (Phil Lord), has his own pants and wants to use the clones as attractions in an amusement park. Before any of this, the clones first have to survive the trials and drama of modern high school.

Though initially overlooked during its run and overshadowed by controversy for its portrayal of Gandhi (Michael McDonald), the show is now considered one of the best cartoons of the 2000s. It had a style of humor that was all its own, making use of running gags and stellar parody. The show was renewed for a second season that aired in 2023 but without Gandhi.

4 'The Raccoons' (1985-1992)

Canada

Within the Evergreen forest lives a community of forest animals. Among them is Burt Raccoon (Len Carlson), who is always getting into adventures with his best friends, married couple Ralph (Bob Dermer) and Melissa (Linda Feige and Susan Roman). They oftentimes come into conflict with Cyril Sneer (Michael Magee), an industrial aardvark always looking to make a quick profit.

The Raccoons is one of the best cartoons from the 1980s. Along with being a fun adventure series, it had a lot of important messages to share regarding the environment and mature issues like divorce, adoption, and environmental awareness. Sneer also went through major development over the show's run and ended it as a nuanced anti-hero rather than a villain.

3 'Arthur' (1996-2022)

Canada and the United States of America

Arthur Reed is a young aardvark who lives in a world of anthropomorphic animals. He lives the life of a normal child with his loving parents, annoying younger sisters, and friends from all walks of life. As he gets older and navigates life, he slowly comes to terms that life can be quite complex.

Arthur is often cited as one of the greatest shows for young children. It wasn't afraid to tackle all sorts of topics for families, like autism, cancer, moving on from tragedy, and conflict resolution. This success came from how it told it stories in a way that never talked down to young children but presented them in honest ways backed by comedy and empathy.

2 'Ed, Edd n Eddy' (1999-2009)

Canada

Living in a cul-de-sac is a large group of children from all walks of life. They are frequently plagued by the Eds: a trio of boys with the same name and a love of jawbreakers. Ed (Matt Hill) is the dim-witted muscles, Edd (Sam Vincent) is the nervous brainy one, and Eddy (Tony Sampson) is the arrogant leader whose plans always blow up in his face.

This was Cartoon Network's longest-running cartoon, and for good reason. It has a very oddball style of humor that felt like a spiritual successor to Ren & Stimpy while still doing its own thing. The camaraderie between the Eds was also great, as their three varying personalities clashed frequently and comically.

1 'My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic' (2010-2019)

Canada and the United States of America

In the land of Equestria, three species of colorful magic ponies live together in harmony. The return of an ancient evil threatens this harmony, but it is stopped by the unicorn Twilight Sparkle (the iconic Tara Strong) and her five new friends. As such, she is tasked by her mentor, Princess Celestia (Nicole Oliver), to study the magic of friendship and how it betters society.

This fourth generation of the My Little Pony franchise took the world by surprise thanks to its fantastic quality. Along with teaching valuable life lessons to children, the characters were nuanced and multifaceted, and the animation was bright and expressive. To everyone's shock, older audiences fell in love with the show even more than its target demographic.

