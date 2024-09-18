Spooky season is just around the corner and Hulu is ready to celebrate once again with its Huluween selection of horror films and shows for the holiday. One of those new films, Carved, is a product of their annual Huluween Film Fest which highlights short horror flicks from up-and-coming filmmakers. Fangoria shared the first images from the feature-length production spawned from the original short by director Justin Harding, which sees a group of teens facing off against a vengeful pumpkin monster and getting covered in plenty of practical blood and jack-o-lantern guts in the process. Starring Prom Pact's Peyton Elizabeth Lee, the creepy comedy will make its way to Hulu on October 21.

Carved takes place on Halloween as a heartbroken playwright and her young brother are trapped in a historical reenactment village with a group of fellow survivors when everything goes bump in the night. They're forced to band together to combat a relentless sentient pumpkin hell-bent on taking its revenge, presumably for all the jack-o-lantern carving. Harding described it as a horrific thrill ride "where unexpected heroes rise up against unstoppable terror," complete with plenty of pumpkin innards flying as they stab and slice through the holiday squash. The images include some gross shots of the cast covered in blood and green goo while getting wrapped up in vines that spell their bloody end.

Joining Lee among the cast is another Disney alum and Ma star Corey Fogelmanis with Z Nation veteran DJ Qualls, alongside Wyatt Lindner, Carla Jimenez, Sasha Mason, Jonah Lees, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Elvis Nolasco, Matty Cardarople, Jackson Kelly, and Chris Elliott. The creative team, meanwhile, saw Harding joined by Beyond Black Beauty writer Cheryl Meyer who helped pen the screenplay for the feature version. WorthenBrooks was behind the film's development, with individual producers including David Brooks, Debbie Liebling, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle alongside executive producer Miles Alva and co-producers Lorne Raimi, Alex Hansen, and Nick Page.

'Carved' Is the Latest Huluween Film Fest Adaptation to Hit the Streamer

With Carved, Hulu is taking yet another chance at developing a homegrown horror feature from the Huluween Film Fest lineup. Last year saw the full-length absurdist drama Appendage get the feature treatment to respectable results, with audiences giving the film a 62% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The platform's Bite Size Halloween series also spawned a few other features, like Grimcutty and Matriarch to mixed results. Yet, there's hope that this latest attempt can find audience as Harding seeks to make a horror crowd-pleaser that pulls from classics of the genre. Speaking to Fangoria about Carved, he said.

“Carved is a love letter to the horror-comedies that first sparked my passion for filmmaking. Films like Tremors, Gremlins, and Evil Dead 2 always amazed me with their creativity. With Carved, I set out to capture that perfect blend of outrageous kills, dark humor, heart-pounding suspense, and in-camera practical effects that give those classics their staying power.”

Carved premieres on Hulu on October 21. Check out the first images from the film in the gallery above and stay tuned here at Collider for more on what's in store for Huluween.

