The fabulous Cary Elwes has had a long and distinguished career to date, from the likes of The Princess Bride, Robin Hood, Saw, Twister, Days of Thunder, Glory, and of course, A Castle for Christmas, but the English actor admits he has hit new heights after joining the world's most thrilling action franchise for its latest installment.

Elwes is one of a number of new faces added to the Mission: Impossible franchise for the newest in the series, Dead Reckoning Part One and, even for someone with a career spanning five decades, he admits that the work done by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie in this feature may well be history-defining in its epic nature and scale.

Chatting with Collider's Steve Weintraub on the red carpet of the world premiere in Rome, Italy, Elwes expanded on the thrill of being part of what he felt was the biggest action film in history, and explained his feelings on working alongside Cruise and McQuarrie, both masters of their craft, reshooting whenever the moment takes them because they've found a potential diamond.

For an actor, it could be frustrating having to reshoot and reshoot certain scenes, but Elwes, a true actor's actor, was happy to play his part and watch as the magic would unfold. And not only that, but as a fan of cinema, Elwes was stunned at how quickly the film's initially expanded length flew in, before realizing that he should have expected sorcery from McQuarrie and his outstanding editor, his fellow Brit, Eddie Hamilton. Elwes went on to say:

"That's what they pay us to do. I happen to love what I do for a living, so for me, it's exciting. Whatever they want me to do, I'll do…short of jumping off a cliff or doing some insane stunts like Tom Cruise. Other than that, you got me. I'm excited for [audiences] to see the film because it's the biggest action blockbuster of all time. There's no question about it. I thought it was gonna drag. I'm like, “Wait a minute, that's over already?” It was insanely fast. Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. That's Chris McQuarrie, our director, he's a genius. And our editor Eddie Hamilton, brilliant. Absolutely brilliant."

What's Next for Cary Elwes?

Elwes is experiencing something of a career resurgence in his sixties, and has been cast in a number of big movies, perhaps most notably in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. Describing it as a "wonderful sci-fi drama," Elwes is delighted to be part of things—even if he isn't quite willing to share any more details yet.

"I'm very happy about that. That won't be out until the end of the year, but yeah, it's a wonderful sci-fi drama, and Sofia Boutella is the lead in it. I can't tell you [who I play]! I’m sworn to secrecy, Steve."

Elwes also returns to his British roots once more for the second in a double-header with Guy Ritchie, having appeared in the director's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre earlier this year. He joins forces with Ritchie once more, as well as Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Henry Golding and Alan Ritchson in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a true story based on a covert World War II combat organisation initiated by the esteemed collaboration of Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming. This formidable group of fighters waged an unconventional and ruthless war against the Nazis, forever altering the course of the conflict and laying the foundation for the evolution of modern-day black operations.

Elwes was effusive in his praise of Ritchie, and was quick to note when asked that, although Ministry was a serious film in terms of what both the organisation - and the war itself - represented, it would retain that trademark Ritchie sense of humour which audiences have come to expect from the prolific English director.

"It's great. It's based on a true story, and it's my second time working with Guy, and he's just wonderful. He's a wonderful filmmaker. It’s World War II. I mean, all Guy Ritchie movies have an element of Guy Ritchie's humor, so it obviously has an element of that, but it's a much more serious film."

Striking Out with a Knuckles-Ball

Finally, Elwes spoke about his time working with Idris Elba in Knuckles, the live-action/animation hybrid spin-off from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, in which Elba's Knuckles appeared during the most recent film in the franchise. Elwes revealed some details about his character, a championship bowler, and couldn't hide his delight at the good time he'd had making the film for audiences.

"Well, that's a spinoff of Sonic the Hedgehog, as you know, Knuckles, the voice of which is Mr. Idris Elba, the great Idris Elba. I play Pistol Pete Whipple [in live action]. He's a 27-time championship bowler, and yeah, it was a lot of fun, a lot of fun."

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12, 2023, while Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024. You can watch our conversation with Cary Elwes in the player above and check out our interview with Cruise below: