Carrying his signature charm to every hero, sidekick, or villain he portrays, Cary Elwes maintains a versatile resume that includes franchise films, cult classics, binge-worthy TV, and blockbuster flicks. Elwes became a rising star after his swooning performance in that iconic love story. His acting knows no genre bounds as he's starred in satire, horror, romance (even Hallmark-style), war films, and much more. Audiences know him for his undeniable smoldering gaze, charismatic delivery, and seemingly almost always donning a mustache in movies and television for the past four-plus decades.

In addition to his best leading performances, Elwes offers just as much star power with supporting and ensemble roles in popular titles like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and fan favorites like Ella Enchanted. Not only is he an actor, but Elwes also produces and even writes — his first and so far only screenplay was the certified-fresh comedy Elvis & Nixon. In front of the camera, the best Cary Elwes movies are a combination of iconic titles, Oscar-winning features, laugh-out-loud parodies, and so much more. Whether a leading man or a stellar supporting scene stealer, Elwes consistently rises to the occasion to deliver performances that audiences return to again and again.

10 'Twister' (1996)

Directed by Jan de Bont

The cocky human antagonist of this iconic disaster movie, Dr. Jonas Miller provided the foundation for Glen Powell's role in the upcoming Twister reboot. The 90s classic stars Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as soon-to-be divorced storm chasers, Bill and Jo, who take one last shot at implementing their weather alert system by placing it right in the path of a deadly tornado cell.

Elwes's Dr. Jonas Miller leads a team of competing scientists and weather experts who put their faith in plagiarized technology instead of intuition, bringing a stark comparison to the film's rag-tag team of protagonists. Donning a Southern accent that forces a double take to ensure that it is indeed him without his silky English speech, Elwes is immaculate in his portrayal of the seedy scientist who effortlessly gets under everyone's skin, including the viewers'. Dr. Jonas Miller remains one of the best antagonist roles in Elwes's arsenal.

9 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

One of the legendary horror films bestowed with multiple Oscars, Bram Stoker's Dracula features Elwes in a supporting role (mustache included). Determined to find his lost love in another lifetime, the centuries-old vampire Dracula (Gary Oldman) travels to England, wreaking havoc as he pursues his lawyer's fiancée, Mina (Winona Ryder). Desperate to save her, Jonathan (Keanu Reeves) enlists the help of Professor Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins) and three devastated lovers of a woman who became a victim in Dracula's game. Elwes stars as Lord Arthur Holmwood, the former fiance determined to help Jonathan kill Dracula and get revenge for Lucy's (Sadie Frost) demise.

Elwes has limited screen time in the just over two-hour film; however, his character finds redemption with the audiences since the initial impression labeled him as a posh socialite with money looking for a wife. His character rides a minimal arc, but an arc nonetheless, as audiences watch him witness Lucy's deterioration and the devastation he faces having lost her. This role in the gothic horror treasure would provide foundational experience for projects to come.

8 'The Jungle Book' (1994)

Directed by Stephen Sommers

Before Disney used CGI to create a live-action adaptation, they first tackled The Jungle Book using real animals in this mid-90s adventure film. Based on Rudyard Kipling's classic story, the boy raised in the jungle is now a man. Mowgli (Jason Scott Lee) reunites with his childhood friend Kitty (Lena Headey) after discovering the treasure trove within Monkey City. However, Kitty's villainous suitor, Capt. Boone (Elwes) intends to exploit both the treasure and the jungle, forcing Mowgli to protect it and the creatures who raised him.

The fantasy adventure genre fits Elwes like a glove, whether villain or hero and The Jungle Book is no exception. Slick in all the ways that make a villain undesirable, Elwes turns the tables on his usual alluring persona and funnels it into a character whose ultimate demise audiences couldn't wait for.

7 'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' (2024)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Elwes stars in a supporting but crucial role in the action extravaganza from Guy Ritchie, a film based on the events of World War II's Operation Postmaster. In an attempt to combat the devastating firepower of the German U-boat fleet, Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Rory Kinnear) privately sanctions a special forces unit led by the unorthodox Gus March-Phillips (Henry Cavill) to destroy the fueling depot off the coast of Africa. Besides the unit and Churchill, only two other military officials were in on the plan: Ian Fleming (Freddie Fox) and Brigadier Gubbins (Elwes).

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a dramatized but entertaining retelling despite taking several fictional liberties with its source material. Under Ritche's direction, the film delivers a satisfying action comedy that recognizes what's at stake while also lightening the mood in a historically dark genre. As always, Elwes provides the distinguished yet witty delivery that audiences have come to expect from the veteran star.

6 'Days of Thunder' (1990)

Directed by Tony Scott

In this 90s action flick, Tom Cruise stars as Cole Trickle, a rookie NASCAR driver who forms an unlikely friendship with a former rival, Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker), and agrees to drive Rowdy's car in the Daytona 500. His opponent is a former fellow rookie turned rival, Russ Wheeler (Elwes). Days of Thunder, which co-stars Robert Duvall and Nicole Kidman, combines 90s action, romance, and bitter rivalry to create a flashy audience-favored racing movie.

Stepping in as the cinematic adversary to Cruise, a rising dramatic and blockbuster action star, demanded a level of confidence and craft that could have easily been lost in the wrong hands. Elwes rises to the occasion, producing an opponent that audiences turn against as he turns against their hero. Days of Thunder is a formulaic hero action movie that requires a seamless surrender from the antagonist to fit the mold, something Elwes does expertly.