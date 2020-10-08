Cary Joji Fukunaga to Follow ‘No Time to Die’ with Apple TV+ Series ‘Masters of the Air’

Cary Joji Fukunaga has lined up his next directing project after No Time to Die, the James Bond movie we will hopefully see at some future date. Deadline reports the Emmy-winner will helm a trio of episodes of Masters of the Air, a WWII drama set up at Apple TV+ by Stephen Spielberg‘s Amblin TV and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman‘s Playtone. On one hand, the world needs another WWII-set drama like it needs another actual world war. On the other hand…feed WWII bombing runs directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga directly into my veins, please.

An adaptation of Donald L. Miller book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, the 10-episode series is being written by John Orloff and Graham Yost, who also wrote on HBO’s Emmy-winning WWII limited series Band of Brothers. Masters of the Air, which will reportedly cost well over $200 million to produce, follows the young American and British bomber pilots who made some of the earliest offenses in Germany during WWII.

Fukunaga is no stranger to television, first becoming a household name after directing the absolute crap out of all eight episodes of True Detective season 1. The writer/director followed that up with the Netflix film Beasts of No Nation, staying with the streamer for the little-loved Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. But the main reason his name has been in the news these last few years is No Time to Die, the 25th entry in the James Bond franchise that Fukunaga inherited from original director Danny Boyle. The film, which marks the final outing for Daniel Craig as Bond, was originally supposed to premiere in April of this year, but has since been postponed twice due to the COVID pandemic and will land, for now, on April 2, 2021.