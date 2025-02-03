When it comes to the movie industry, there have always been certain filmmakers and stars who worked together on a number of films, such as John Wayne and John Ford, Humphrey Bogart and John Huston, and Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. Out of the array of iconic duos, Alfred Hitchcock and Cary Grant stand as one of the most prolific pair who worked on some of Hitchcock's greatest films of all time.

Throughout both of their successful careers, Hitchcock and Grant worked on four films together, notably the action-packed thriller North by Northwest and the espionage classic Notorious, credited as two exceptional films from Hollywood's Golden Age. Despite only collaborating a handful of times, Hitchcock and Grant are conjoined together in history as a monumental duo whose collaborations remain timeless contributions to classic cinema. This list will rank all four Hitchcock and Grant movies based on their quality, how well Grant plays off Hitchcock's trademark style, and the film's overall legacy.

4 'To Catch a Thief' (1955)

Starring Grace Kelly, John Williams, and Jessie Royce Landis

Image via Paramount Pictures

Grant stars alongside one of Hitchcock's blondes, Grace Kelly, in the romantic thriller To Catch a Thief. It follows former thief John "The Cat" Robie (Grant), who, despite retiring from his criminal ways, soon becomes the local authorities' prime suspect in a series of robberies in the area that resemble his previous work. As Robie tries to clear his name, he seeks out the owners of expensive jewels in the area, starting with the young and gorgeous Frances Stevens (Kelly), who he develops a passionate romance with. When Frances' jewels are stolen, she immediately suspects her new beau, putting their newfound relationship in jeopardy unless Robie can find the real thief and recover Frances' and the others' priceless jewels.

To Catch a Thief is noted as one of Hitchcock's most visually stunning movies, taking place along the lush and vibrant countryside of the French Riviera. Grant and Kelly are absolutely spellbinding together; they have a flawless sense of natural chemistry, deeming them to be the epitome of glamour and all-consuming romance. The movie earned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Art Direction and Best Costuming by famous costume designer Edith Head, and went on to win Best Cinematography. Compared to Hitchcock's other popular films, many noted a sense of disappointment in the lack of suspense and intensity in To Catch a Thief, which The Master of Suspense is widely regarded for bringing to his pictures. Aside from the minor criticism, Grant and Kelly's exceptional performances, glamorous costuming, and beautiful cinematography are the saving grace of this elegant Hitchcock and Grant classic.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 To Catch A Thief Release Date August 3, 1955 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



Cast Cary Grant , Grace Kelly, Jessie Royce Landis, John Williams Runtime 106 Minutes Writers John Michael Hayes

3 'Suspicion' (1941)

Starring Joan Fontaine, Cedric Hardwicke, and Auriol Lee

Image via RKO Radio Pictures Inc.

Grant takes on a complex and intriguing role in the romantic psychological thriller Suspicion. The actor plays charming cad Johnnie Aysgarth as he falls in love with wealthy but naive socialite Lina McLaidlaw (Joan Fontaine), who can't deny Johnnie's boyish good looks and silver tongue. Despite her father's and others' warnings and Johnnie's checkered reputation as a swindler and conman, Lina marries him. Shortly after tying the knot, Lina begins to suspect that Johnnie has fallen into financial debt, but her concerns grow even more when Johnnie's business partner winds up murdered. The tragic event leads Lina to not only suspect her husband as the murderer but also to think that Johnnie is trying to kill her for her large inheritance.

Suspicion is based on the 1932 novel Before the Fact by Francis Iles and tediously toys with the intentions of Grant's character, conveying a consistent level of suspense and anticipation in true Hitchcock style. The movie went on to receive three Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Score. Fontaine won the Oscar for Best Actress for Suspicion, becoming the only actor to win an Oscar for a Hitchcock movie. Grant's performance is both perplexing and charismatic, giving a seemingly innocent impression that occasionally wavers in the back of the audience's minds. According to The Dark Side of Genius by Donald Spoto, Hitchcock fought to remain true to the novel's original ending, but the studio, RKO Pictures, was concerned that Grant playing a murderer could damage his heroic public image, forcing the director to alter the film's ending. While it would've been interesting to see Grant take on an against-type role, Hitchcock and Grant still give a thrilling final product with just the right amount of drama and tension that leaves audiences fully satisfied.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Suspicion Release Date November 14, 1941 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Cast Cary Grant , Joan Fontaine, Cedric Hardwicke, Nigel Bruce, May Whitty, Isabel Jeans, Heather Angel, Auriol Lee Runtime 99 Minutes Writers Samson Raphaelson, Joan Harrison, Alma Reville, Anthony Berkeley

2 'Notorious' (1946)

Starring Ingrid Bergman, Claude Rains, and Leopoldine Konstantin