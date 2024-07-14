The Big Picture Paramount's 1933 film version of Alice in Wonderland featured bizarre visual effects and a star-studded cast.

The movie bombed at the box office and left critics confused, contributing to Paramount's bankruptcy.

The film showcases the zany and odd direction of director Norman Z. McLeod and writer Joseph L. Mankiewicz in a nightmarish interpretation.

Cary Grant, with the head of a cow and the body of a turtle, looks either conjoined or mutated like Jeff Goldblum in The Fly. As the bald White Knight with a white Fu Manchu mustache, Gary Cooper can barely stay astride his horse. W. C. Fields is terrifying as Humpty Dumpty with little pants where his chin should be. A talking Christmas pudding and mutton leg dance on the dinner table. Characters with grotesque faces that look worse than a patient on Dr. Pimple Popper appear. (Have we dropped acid?) It may not be Dante, but it is a vision of hell or at least a waking nightmare. These images are, in fact, from a little-known and rarely seen film version of Alice in Wonderland produced in 1933 by Paramount Pictures, which looks more akin to 60s midnight movies like Eraserhead and Freaks than a children’s film.

It boasted an all-star cast, state-of-the-art (for 1933) special effects, glorious black-and-white (though there are colorized versions), and amazing production design by the brilliant William Cameron Menzies (with mind-blowing masks and costumes by Wally Westmore of the fabled movie make-up family). It might have seemed a good idea to Paramount head Adolph Zucker then. There had been a moderately successful Broadway play version and five previous films of the story. But Zuker’s 1933 version bombed spectacularly at the box office. It left the critics confused and the public disinterested. Shortly afterward (for many reasons, including the Depression), Paramount went bankrupt, and Zuker was out at the studio. Its failure was big enough to almost make MGM reconsider filming The Wizard of Oz six years later.

Alice in Wonderland (1933) Alice in Wonderland is a 1933 live-action adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic novels. The story follows young Alice as she tumbles down a rabbit hole into a whimsical world filled with peculiar characters such as the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and the Cheshire Cat. This version is known for its all-star cast and its surreal, imaginative scenes. Release Date December 22, 1933 Director Norman Z. McLeod Cast Charlotte Henry , Richard Arlen , Roscoe Ates , William Austin , Gary Cooper , Leon Errol , Louise Fazenda , W.C. Fields Runtime 76 Minutes Main Genre Fantasy Writers Joseph L. Mankiewicz , William Cameron Menzies , Lewis Carroll Expand

What Is 'Alice in Wonderland' About?

By now, it’s a familiar story: a little girl awakens from a nap under a tree to see a large, talking White Rabbit, which she follows down a rabbit hole to a land of weirdly wonderful adventures and creatures. This movie, however, adapts Lewis Carroll’s second book, Through the Looking Glass, so it begins indoors with the bored, snowbound Alice wondering what’s inside the inverted “looking glass room.” She eventually squeezes through the mirror and, after some time kibbitzing with talking chess pieces and backward clocks, quickly spies the White Rabbit running down his hole. She follows and embarks on a series of strange transformations, weird characters, and daunting challenges. Some of the creatures she meets are benign, laconic, and mysterious, but many are hostile and threatening, just like in a dream.

The through line for the making of this film would appear to be director Norman Z. McLeod and writer Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Between them, jointly and apart, they were responsible for such early Paramount screwball comedies as the Marx Brothers’ Monkey Business, Horse Feathers, and W.C. Field’s Million Dollar Legs. Imported from the New York stage at the start of the talkies, they brought with them their unique brand of sophisticated, break-neck satire. Alice in Wonderland must have seemed natural, allowing them to stretch their zaniness to the limit, and they did. Maybe passing it.

'Alice in Wonderland' is Odder Than Oz

Close

To say that Paramount's film is odd, odder than Oz, more along the lines of something Kafka or Daliesque, is an understatement. Once Alice is through the looking glass, time and space are out of joint. Physical forces like gravity operate arbitrarily; Alice floats and flies with ease. Normally, non-sentient objects are animated and dance weightlessly. Emotions bear no connection to stimuli. Alice comments on the wonder of the long, slow plunge down the rabbit hole and phenomena like it with stereotypical little girl logic: "After a tumble like this, I shall think nothing of falling down stairs." Real and fake animals co-mingle: Alice tries to use live rubber-necked flamingos as croquet mallets, but uncooperative guinea pigs refuse to behave like croquet balls.

Many of the animal costumes are clever and funny, but the real horrors start with the appearance of humanoid characters like the Duchess and her Cook. Both are hideous and mad (in both senses). They look like kitchen witches come to life: swollen, puffy, twisted faces, more vegetable than animal. The worst are the twin brothers, Tweedle Dee and Dum--bloated, wrinkled, and distended like leaking human-sized Macy's parade balloons; the embodiment of killer clowns. They make this a horror movie.

The Alice books have always walked a tightrope between whimsical and scary. They are, after all, the story of a little girl trapped in a weird and hostile place from which she struggles to escape: the exact landscape of nightmares. The ubiquitous and insistent Dimitri Tiomkin music adds to the unsettling effect, and the story occasionally flirts with cringe-worthy maudlin sentiments. A saving grace was that the print on Prime Video was very good. That's a little like saying, "The food here is terrible, but such nice, big portions!"

A Wonderland of Paramount Contract Players

Image via Paramount Pictures

For old-movie buffs, it is fun to see a lot of Paramount’s contract players of the 30s (IMDb lists thirty-nine) in the film, but many are unrecognizable in their costumes and makeup. The all-star cast was not a new idea (see 1932's Grand Hotel and 1933's Dinner At Eight), and it was frequently an attraction that boosted the box office. Unfortunately, it didn't improve the result here. Nobody wanted to see their favorite stars dressed as monsters. Fans of 30s movies may recognize star Gary Cooper as the White Knight behind his heavy makeup, but W. C. Fields is nowhere to be found as Humpty Dumpty, nor is Cary Grant as Mock Turtle. These could actually be voice performances, for all we know. For example, Stanley Holloway's unmistakable voice is instantly recognizable from the Winnie The Pooh cartoons, even inside his full-head frog mask. (He later voiced Cheshire Cat in Walt Disney's animated version.)

Some performers are just inimitable: Edward Everett Horton is perfect visually and vocally as the Mad Hatter. Deliciously daffy Louise Frenda as the White Queen and shrill Edna May Oliver as the Red Queen are delightful. Anyone who has ever seen Ned Sparks' brusque performance as Barney in Golddiggers of 1933 will recognize him as the Caterpillar. Lovely nineteen-year-old Charlotte Henry is prim, imaginative, and appropriately spoiled, if a bit mature, in her first major role as twelve-year-old Alice. Paramount contracted stars Bing Crosby, Mae West, Marlene Dietrich, Jeanette MacDonald, Claudette Colbert, and the Marx Brothers were spared this disaster. Or maybe we were spared? Imagine Mae West as Alice. Maybe not.

'Alice in Wonderland' Proves Whimsy Is Hard To Film

Image via Paramount Pictures

The 1933 Alice is only a curiosity now. Zucker was quickly replaced as studio head (“Off with his head!”) but served out his days on the board at Paramount. Mankiewicz also left right away for Fox Studios, where he continued his legendary career with The Philadelphia Story and Woman of the Year. Menzies designed The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Gone With The Wind for David O. Selznick. They all survived the Alice debacle in one way or another. Disney had his way with the story in 1951 with disappointing financial and critical results, and Tim Burton made two films in 2010 and 2016, both critically disliked. The first was a financial blockbuster, and the second, after the novelty had worn off, was a bomb. Maybe Alice’s adventures are just not good stories for film.

Still, there has been no shortage of attempts. Wikipedia lists 41 film, seven direct-to-video, and 37 television versions of stories since 1903. There’s a wonderful black and white 1966 version made by Jonathan Miller for the BBC. This adaptation uses regular Victorian costumes starring Peter Sellers and John Gielgud, and it might be what Zuker was thinking about in 1933. Whimsy is hard to achieve on screen. Disney came pretty close to perfecting it with Darby O’Gill and the Little People in 1959. You should watch the 1933 Alice, at least for the novelty or to play “Spot the Star.” But you might want to send the kids to bed first.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Alice in Wonderland (1933) is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME