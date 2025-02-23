The movie industry has always had its fair share of directors and stars, such as John Wayne and John Ford, Alfred Hitchcock and James Stewart, and Billy Wilder and Jack Lemmon, who, throughout their careers, frequently collaborated on numerous movies. While there are many notable cinematic duos, Cary Grant and Howard Hawks are one particular pair from Hollywood's Golden Age who stand out for their comedic energy and natural dynamic that made them an absolute force on the silver screen.

Hawks is known as an exceptional genre-hopping director who mastered almost every film genre, including screwball comedies, Westerns, and film noir. The director's knack for experimenting with different genres went hand in hand with Grant who, even though is recognized for his comedic roles, was always willing to step out of his comfort zone to take on serious, dramatic roles. While they only made five films together, notably Bringing Up Baby and His Girl Friday, each is a testament to Hawks and Grant's unique vision and talent, which earned them the title of one of classic cinema's best duos.

5 'Monkey Business' (1952)

Starring Marilyn Monroe, Ginger Rogers, and Charles Coburn