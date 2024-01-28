The Big Picture 12 years after Notorious, Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman reunited for the rom-com Indiscreet, where their chemistry remains just as compelling.

Indiscreet's tender but sizzling romance reflects the deep-rooted friendship between Grant and Bergman, who complement one another as performers.

Indiscreet showcases Ingrid Bergman's comedic talents, a side rarely seen in her filmography.

Lifelong friends Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman only worked together twice. First paired off in Alfred Hitchcock's 1946 thriller-romance Notorious, where their dictionary definition of "sizzling chemistry" burned a permanent hole through celluloid, the pair reunited 12 years later for Indiscreet. Despite the one-word titles evoking similar ideas, Indiscreet is no Notorious. For one, it lacks lethal espionage stakes. What's more, Indiscreet's title doesn't suit its premise: a snarky yet sweet romance between two glamorous middle-aged people that flips into a slapstick sex comedy halfway through. What the films share is Grant and Bergman's magnetism, which is the movie-watching equivalent of sticking your finger in a wall socket. Not only can those two reverse a black hole, they complement one another because they're generous, perceptive performers. Theirs is a call-and-response partnership where both participants listen and respond. And like that long kiss scene in Notorious, Indiscreet facilitates that combustible fusion by running circles around the censors. Supervised by the directorial eye of Stanley Donen, a filmmaking gift responsible for Singin' in the Rain, Funny Face, and Charade, Indiscreet is Notorious' opposite and therefore a lovely coda to the Grant-Bergman professional relationship — especially since the only woman Grant wanted for this role was his dear friend.

Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman’s Offscreen Friendship

Adapted by Norman Krasna from his play "Kind Sir," Indiscreet owes its existence to Cary Grant and Stanley Donen wanting to collaborate again after their first movie, Kiss Them for Me. Donen purchased the rights to "Kind Sir" and co-founded Grandon Productions alongside Grant, who insisted on starring alongside Ingrid Bergman and no one else. Indiscreet filmed on location in London to accommodate the actress, who had prior commitments in France and England. According to TCM, Bergman agreed to Indiscreet without knowing the plot. When Donen flew to Paris to "[make] a personal pitch to his prospective leading lady [...] she told him, 'I want to put you at ease. I'm going to do the picture.' She then asked him what the film was."

Released in 1958, Indiscreet was Bergman's follow-up to Anastasia, which won Bergman her second Best Actress Oscar and cemented her Hollywood renaissance. (Grant accepted the award on her behalf.) Eight years earlier, the Hollywood system and society at large had eviscerated the married actress for her affair with director Roberto Rossellini. Audiences sent misogynistic hate mail, Senator Edwin C. Jackson denounced her on the Senate floor as "a powerful influence for evil," and Hollywood ostensibly blacklisted her. Bergman spent those eight years in Europe before slowly winning back public favor after her divorce from Rossellini and movies like Anastasia. Bergman observed, "I’ve gone from saint to whore and back to saint again, all in one lifetime."

Cary Grant, one of the few celebrities to vocally support Bergman during her "exile," met her at the London airport when she arrived to film Indiscreet. News had broken of her and Rossellini's divorce, so Grant proceeded to shield her from the press. "Why don't you talk to me?" he called. "My problems are far more interesting." One probably can't credit Indiscreet as the reason Bergman's second Hollywood career lasted. Still, post-Anastasia, things were perilous for Bergman emotionally and financially. Grant sought her out. That genuine offscreen friendship powers their onscreen chemistry. And in Indiscreet, the pot of water Notorious left on a hot burner boils over.

What Is Cary Grant’s ‘Indiscreet’ About?

Inspired by Grant's screwball comedy repertoire and 1940s glamour, and preceeding the Doris Day and Rock Hudson sex comedies, Indiscreet carries the tender heart of An Affair to Remember with the sly wit of Stanley Donen's own Charade. Anna Kalman (Bergman), a successful stage actress, isn’t interested in men. None catch her eye, and she knows their tricks. She's content being single, if a little resigned. Within minutes of declaring her stance and starting every introvert's stay-at-home self-care routine, in walks Philip Adams (Grant), an economist for NATO.

It's love at first sight. Her face smeared with cold cream, Anna's resistance to romance promptly falls out her ear, because Cary Grant. (Big mood, girl.) She's not naive, but Philip gives big The One energy. Philip, likewise, feels an irresistible pull. He circles her, hanging on her every word as she lights up brighter than a city-wide Christmas lights display. There's one problem: Philip's married. Emotionally separated from his wife, sure, but he can’t divorce for ambiguous reasons.

Anna decides it's not a dissuasive problem. Months into their affair, she discovers that Philip is as single as can be. Commitment terrifies him, so if a woman's interested, he automatically lies. Because why set boundaries through healthy conversations when you can be a charming jerk, right? Philip has caught feelings and plans to drop the charade and propose to Anna, but that's the part she doesn't know. Anna furiously schemes her revenge, leading to a comedy of errors before the happy ending.

Why Were Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman a Good Pairing?

Indiscreet recalls its stage origins by building scenes and crafting characters through dialogue, even if the sensitive, wry script sparkles more in the back half. Stanley Doren aids that emphasis. By 1958, his ability to balance character work with gorgeous spectacles was already honed. That lets Grant and Bergman do what they do best: be Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman. Their camaraderie in Indiscreet rings of partnership. At first, there are delightful touches of awkward tentativeness, like Anna and Philip almost running into each other’s faces. Anna doesn't know what to do with her hands, clears her throat, and finds something fascinating on the wall to stare at. Philip fails at making elevator small talk not awkward. Indiscreet thrives in those dangerously tentative moments when the conversation stops and you find yourself enraptured with the other person, then glance away to break the spell. The lovers trade sly quips, but if wordplay is courtship in screwball rom-coms, then Indiscreet's dialogue is just a preamble to the inevitable.

An inevitability of which Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman make a symphony. The captivating draw Notorious highlighted is even more powerful thanks to 12 years of refined maturation. When they gaze at each other as her apartment elevator ascends toward what’s either the wistful end of this one-date excursion or the start of a passionate moral no-no, these powerhouses staring is hotter than most modern sex scenes. For 30 seconds of silence, their microexpressions burn the screen to a shrivel. The way Philip devours Anna's every move across the breakfast table is worthy of the Harry Styles "my favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie" meme. Cary Grant yearning for Ingrid Bergman is pure cinema.

Despite operating like sparking hot coals, when Philip and Anna are in bed "together," it's about body language. They're physically apart to appease the censors, with Donen's use of the suggestive split screen technique predating the Day-Hudson catalog. Emotionally, they share a bed as they talk on the phone. Their movements mirror on instinct, blissfully fidgeting with detailed naturalism. That's a testament to the adept intimacy Grant and Bergman's friendship provided them as performers.

Ingrid Bergman Shows a New Side in ‘Indiscreet'

For Bergman in particular, Indiscreet is a joy. She rarely got to flex her comedic muscles, and the film's second half shows the shame that is. Indiscreet picks up speed once Anna's in on the game, which does make for an awkward sharp turn from romantic dramedy to retaliatory farce. The wronged heroine concocts a convoluted revenge scheme that falls apart at every turn. When her original choice for a fake man on the side (to make Philip jealous) gets the flu, she auditions replacements. She and her cohorts rehearse, complete with dramatic "bong" sounds. “I’m going to pay him back with interest," she seethes, snapping her fancy gloves on. "Two or three thousand percent interest.”

One can imagine Bergman grinning behind the scenes. She eats up the exaggerated slapstick with a silver spoon, whether it's skewering Philip with an if-looks-could-kill glare, leveling a venomously calculated smile, or putting her classic vulnerability into absurdist one-liners. In fact, tapping into her seven-time Oscar nominee and three-time winner skill just makes things funnier. Here's Gaslight's Bergman storming from the room shrieking an extended curse. Here's The Bells of St. Mary's Ingrid furiously hissing, "How dare he make love to me and not be a married man," or wailing, "I don't want a lobster, I want a man!" All while rocking glamorous Christian Dior gowns and roaming through an envy-inducing apartment. If this weren't 1958, Anna would have Gone Girl'ed her man.

Despite Philip needing his come to Jesus moment, Indiscreet is never about the lie. It's concerned with two middle-aged people falling in love who didn't expect to, and how a true connection brings joy and tension. At 43 and 54, respectively, Bergman and Grant show no signs of slowing down. They're as bewitching as their characters' connection, which, in turn, reflects the actors' deep-rooted friendship. It's a pity the pair only costarred together twice, but with such riveting riches as these, one can hardly complain.

