Cary Grant is recognized as one of the greatest stars of Hollywood's Golden Age and a cinematic legend who is best known for classic films such as North by Northwest, The Philadelphia Story, and His Girl Friday. Born Archibald Leech in England, Grant started performing at a young age with a theater group, The Pender Troupe, which traveled around the country and eventually to the United States, where Grant stayed behind and established himself as a promising star on the stage.

In 1932, Grant made his feature film debut in the comedy, This is the Night, and by the mid-1930s, his career gained traction after signing with Columbia Pictures, where he found his niche in the screwball comedy genre. Grant's performances in classic screwball comedies, including The Awful Truth and Arsenic and Old Lace, elevated him to stardom, paving the way for him to move into more serious and dramatic roles. Today, Grant is credited as one of classic cinema's definitive leading men, and, out of his array of notable roles, titles such as An Affair to Remember and Charade are among the star's all-time best.

10 'The Bishop's Wife' (1947)

Directed by Henry Koster

The Bishop's Wife is a wholesome holiday film about a young bishop, Henry Brougham (David Niven), who asks God for guidance as he struggles to raise funds for a new grand cathedral. The bishop's prayers are answered with the arrival of an angel, Dudley (Grant), who immediately charms everyone in Henry's life, including his wife (Loretta Young). Initially, Henry is skeptical of Dudley's intentions, but with time, Henry slowly realizes that Dudley was sent to help remind the young bishop about what is truly important in life.

In recent years, The Bishop's Wife has become a popular classic during the Christmas season and features Grant in one of his most underrated performances. Grant's boyish charm and cheeky sense of humor are just a few elements that deem him to be the perfect actor to portray a convincing angel, but the actor also provides Dudley with realistic characteristics such as morality and humility, allowing the character to resonate with audiences on a deeply personal level.