Cary Grant was one of the defining leading men of classic Hollywood, becoming globally famous for his suave charm and top-notch comic timing. He transitioned nimbly between romance, screwball comedies, and suspenseful thrillers, never taking himself too seriously yet never becoming a total self-parody either. In this way, Grant found a unique niche as a movie star.

His career, spanning over three decades, saw him work with some of the most legendary directors, from Alfred Hitchcock to Howard Hawks, in films that continue to influence cinema today. Whether he was playing a debonair gentleman caught in a web of intrigue or a hapless man tangled in increasingly absurd circumstances, Grant's performances are almost always enjoyable. Here are the most important of them, ranked.

10 'None But the Lonely Heart' (1944)

Directed by Clifford Odets

"You're not going to get me to work here and squeeze pennies out of little people who are poorer than I am." Though not one of Grant's most successful or well-known projects, None But the Lonely Heart does feature him at perhaps his most emotionally complex. He plays Ernie Mott, a cynical drifter in London’s working-class East End, who returns home to find his mother, Ma Mott (Ethel Barrymore), battling a terminal illness.

At the same time, he becomes entangled with a crew of criminals, setting off a chain of events that forces him to choose between an honest life and one of crime. As a whole, the movie is a little too somber and melodramatic, but the performances from Barrymore and Grant are both strong. The latter nicely departs from his usual suave and comedic persona, proving he could also handle drama. The part earned him a nomination for the Best Actor Oscar.