If you were looking for the perfect gift (it’s never too early to get a start on your holiday shopping!) for the classic movie lover in your life, look no further. Today, via a fun teaser trailer on Twitter, Warner Bros. announced that the legendary Casablanca will be making its way to 4K UHD and digital on November 8. See the WWII film like you never have before, just in time for the feature’s 80th anniversary.

Bringing audiences some of the finest acting, several of the most quoted lines in cinema history, an impressive score, and a sense of unity during the darkest days of WWII, Casablanca transported viewers to the titular city in Morocco where they met nightclub owner and ex-patriate, Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), Czech resistance fighter and wanted man, Victor Laszlo (Paul Hendreid), and the woman caught between them both, Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman). The Michael Curtiz (White Christmas) helmed feature, which found itself being hurried into theaters to take advantage of the recent Allied Invasion of North Africa, centered around Blaine’s tough decision between aiding in the escape of his former love Ilsa and her husband Laszlo, or asking her to stay with him.

Along with Bogart, Hendreid, and Bergman, the feature also boasted an ensemble cast that included the likes of Claude Rains (The Invisible Man), Conrad Veidt (The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari), Sydney Greenstreet (Passage to Marseille), Peter Lorre (The Man Who Knew Too Much), and Dooley Wilson (My Favorite Blonde), with Wilson also performing the film’s memorable theme song “As Time Goes By”.

Of the film’s quotes that would go on to find themselves a place in the American vernacular both “Here’s looking at you kid” and “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship” stemmed from the feature, with each line delivered by Bogart’s character. The film wowed critics so much that it nabbed several Academy Awards that year for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, which was co-written by Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, and Howard Koch from the Murray Burnett and Joan Alison penned stage play, Everybody Comes to Rick’s.

This year has seen numerous classic films from over the decades making their way onto 4K UHD. From the John Wayne led Western classic, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, to Brian De Palma's legendary gangster film The Untouchables, and John Carpenter’s cult classic horror The Fog, it seems as though studios are pushing forward with bringing the fans what they want.

Check out Warner Bros. teaser announcement below.