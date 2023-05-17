Loads of beloved movies have been banned over the years, but did you know that even the classic film Casablanca was banned? That's right, a romantic drama that is free of any sex, violence, or other elements that typically get movies banned was kept from being released in both Germany and Ireland when the movie first hit screens back in 1942. Knowing the context in that the movie was made will definitely bring clarity to this misguided decision.

If you're a movie buff, you probably already know Casablanca very well. It's one of the most famous and highly acclaimed films of all time! It stars a few of the biggest and greatest names of its time, too, including Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Peter Lorre, and Paul Henreid. The film was both shot in, set during, and is hugely related to World War II, and with it being an American production, political sides were obviously taken. Would you expect a North American production to side with the Nazis or Allies? This should all be no surprise, and shouldn't have been to overseas markets.

What Is This Bogart and Bergman Film About?

Image via Warner Bros.

The film follows Rick Blane (Humphrey Bogart), a nightclub owner in Casablanca, Morocco. Blane's nightclub not only brings in both locals and visitors of Casablanca but is also a den for both French and Nazi officials, as well as those who are trying to break away from the war and make their way to the US. Of the varied visitors attempting to escape the Nazis is Blane's ex-lover, Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman), and her husband Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), a Czechoslovakian resistance leader. Lund enters Blane's establishment totally devoted to her husband, but as the two work together to get her and Laszlo out of Casablanca, the former lovers find themselves farther in over their heads than they expected, as well as swept up in romance.

Even though Blane claims to take no sides in the war, his sympathies and frustrations are clear. There are many instances throughout the movie that find Blane pulling strings for those trying to escape the Nazi's grasp, as well as plenty of proof that he held grievances against the Nazis. Victor Laszlo and Ilsa Lund are the film's clear embodiments of the Allies in World War II, being so deeply rooted in a rebellion against the Nazis. Even though the film wasn't a huge box office success in its initial release, having its three leads be so clearly against the Nazis made the film instantly admirable to audiences everywhere... everywhere but Ireland and Germany.

Why and Where Was 'Casablanca' Banned?

Image via Warner Bros.

Casablanca was made during the height of World War II and portrayed both France and Nazi Germany in a negative light, something that neutral territories like Ireland were not a fan of. Its anti-Nazi stance also made it an obvious film for Germany to ban at this time. The film took on several edits over the years in these countries so that it could be shown in some form, but it would be decades before Irish and German citizens would be able to see Casablanca in its true form.

The classic was released in most markets in 1942, but because of violating the Emergency Powers Order and its rule to demonstrate politics neutrally, Ireland initially banned the film from hitting its screens. Ireland wanted to keep a neutral demeanor during the war and not make either side upset. By refusing to release Casablanca, a film that clearly takes a hard political stance, the country worried that they might appear to be siding with the Allies.

The film would remain unreleased in Ireland until 1945 after the war ended. You would think that this meant that Irish audiences might finally be able to experience Casablanca in its full glory, but not quite yet! The first version that Irish censors allowed to pass was released with all references to Blane and Lund's relationship cut out. Ireland was adamantly against having any sort of sexuality or sensual nature in the films that screened in their country, and even though there isn't anything explicit shown on screen in Casablanca, there are definitely some implications regarding the way Blane and Lund spend their time together. By today's standards, Casablanca is about as light of a PG rating as you can get, but it was probably pretty steamy for viewers back in the '40s. The film would be re-released in Ireland in 1974 on TV, but all instances with Lund professing her love for Blane were cut.

Ireland Has a Notorious History of Banning Movies

Image via Warner Bros.

Casablanca isn't the only film that has been hit by Ireland's banning trigger finger. Their censors were notorious for keeping many classics, both tame and extreme, from showing in their theaters. Disney's beloved masterpiece Fantasia was not available in Ireland for some time, likely because of its "Night on Bald Mountain" sequence. Controversial films like Cannibal Holocaust and A Clockwork Orange were also banned for their depictions of graphic violence. Even in the '90s, Ireland was still banning movies like Natural Born Killers and From Dusk till Dawn from showing in their country. Understandably, governments and censors were figuring out what should and should not be made widely available when a new art form like movies comes along, but it's a bit bizarre that this was continuing into the late 20th century, particularly for action and crime movies.

Germany's initial reason for banning Casablanca is about as obvious as it gets. There was no way that the Nazis would ever have a film screened in their country that depicted them so negatively. The film would finally be made available in Germany years after the war ended, in 1952. Every scene with Nazis in it and any mention of the war was cut from the film. There were even loads of dialogue and characterizations changed for its first German release. Laszlo was now a Norwegian atomic physicist, the famous Casablanca scene "La Marseillaise" scene was omitted, and plenty of lines were made different. A full 25 minutes were cut! Needless to say, Germany saw a very different version of Casablanca in 1952. Thankfully, the classic would finally be made available for German audiences in its original form in 1975.

Fortunately for the rest of the world, Casablanca has been available to rewatch again and again for over 80 years! It has been regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time for decades and will live on for many more to come. Thankfully, Ireland and Germany were finally given the chance to catch up and jump on the hype train for the Bogart and Bergman classic. Plenty of great and popular films are finding themselves being banned in other countries to this day, but Casablanca will always act as proof that great works of art will eventually find their way to audiences everywhere, no matter what.