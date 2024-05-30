The Big Picture Warner Bros attempted a Casablanca sequel, but the emotional impact of the original film was in danger of being lost.

A sequel in the form of a novel with wild plot developments was made, but it did not receive the same acclaim as the original.

Despite various attempts, no official Casablanca sequel has materialized, with many arguing the original film stands alone perfectly.

Casablanca is one of those films that is practically perfect. Set against the background of World War II, it finds nightclub owner Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) dealing with the fact that his former lover Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) needs his help to get her husband (Paul Henreid) on a plane to America. In between there's music, a gunfight, and plenty of romance... not to mention some of the most iconic quotes in film history. So the question remains: why did Casablanca never get a sequel? The answer might lie in the story being completed: Rick and Ilsa reconcile, the mission to get her and her husband to America is a success, and Rick even forms a friendship of sorts with police captain Louis Renault (Claude Rains). Despite this, Warner Bros. attempted to fast track a sequel, with disastrous results.

The ‘Casablanca’ Sequel Would've Removed the Original Film’s Emotional Impact

Shortly after Casablanca won the Oscar for Best Picture, Warner Bros. announced the sequel, which was titled Brazzaville after the Free French garrison that Renault tells Rick about in Casablanca's closing scene. Frederick Stephani was hired to pen a treatment that picked up immediately where Casablanca left off, and it would have revealed that Rick was actually a spy for the Allied Forces. Not only that, Ilsa would have returned as her husband died, but Rick would have become entangled with a female spy, Maria, which would once again cause complications. The treatment never moved forward as Warner Bros' contract writer Frederick Faust had a short response for Brazzaville's major twist: “The moment Rick becomes . . . an agent of the secret police, the interest in his position and character largely evaporates."

He wasn't wrong, as Casablanca's entire foundation is based on Rick learning to care about others. When the film begins, he designates his nightclub as a "neutral zone" of sorts, and claims that he doesn't want to get involved in the war. It isn't until Ilsa arrives that the audience learns how Rick's cynicism was born out of her leaving him, and he comes full circle by helping her husband escape. Making him a spy cheapens that emotional journey, and so does the contrived way Brazzaville brings Ilsa back into Rick's life. It wasn't until 1998 that another writer would try their hand at a Casablanca sequel in an entirely different medium.

A ‘Casablanca’ Sequel Was (Sort Of) Made as a Book

Casablanca would eventually get a sequel of sorts in the form of As Time Goes By, a novel written by Michael Walsh. As Time Goes By jumps between Rick's life in the 1930s and what happens to him after Casablanca, and the end results were wild. The past sessions reveal that Rick was once a gangster named Yitzik "Rick" Baline, who fled to Le Heine following a failed romance and a gang war. The present sessions see Rick and Renault, alongside Rick's friend Sam, traveling to London where they once again become embroiled in an espionage plot involving Ilsa, which involves them attempting to kill Reinhard Heydrich.

In an interview detailing how As Time Goes By, Walsh hoped that he had crafted a "plausible and logical" narrative that fans of the original film would enjoy. However, Rick's backstory doesn't feel that plausible. He wasn't exactly on the straight and narrow during Casablanca, but the idea of him being a former gangster is laughable at best. It also doesn't feel logical that Rick and friends happen to once again run into Ilsa, and once again help her with a pivotal mission. If anything, that feels like a contrivance to get Rick and Ilsa back together.

A‘Casablanca’ Sequel Has Never Materialized

Other attempts have been made to get a Casablanca sequel off the ground, including another sequel treatment from screenwriter Richard Koch. Koch's treatment was titled Return to Casablanca, which took place in 1961 and focused on the reveal that Rick and Ilsa had a son during their reunion in Casablanca. This son, named Richard, would eventually return to Casablanca to track down his heritage while also finding love. Cass Warner, the granddaughter of one of Warner Bros' co-founders, found the Return to Casablanca treatment in 2012 and made a push for it to be filmed but nothing came of it. A report that Madonna was pursuing a modern-day remake also turned out to be little more than a rumor.

Others have been just as adamant that the original Casablanca is a film that doesn't need a sequel. Chief among them was François Truffaut, who turned down a potential remake in 1974. Bogart's son Stephen was far more blunt in his response. "If they want to make a movie about intrigue in North Africa, that’s fine, but bringing the specter of one of the greatest movies of all time into it makes it just another feeble attempt at Casablanca 2," he told the New York Post. “There are certain films, like The Wizard of Oz, Gone With the Wind and, of course, Casablanca that need to stay as pristine and perfect as they are." Given how all the would-be sequels have panned out, perhaps he had a point.

'Casablanca' Has Been Adapted to the Stage and Small Screen

Even if Casablanca hasn't received a sequel, it's been adapted in other forms, most notably two television series. The first series, released in 1955, was closer to the play Everybody Comes to Rick's that served as the basis for Casablanca. NBC would also launch its own version in 1983, starring David Soul as Rick and Hector Elizondo as Renault. One major character is missing from both TV versions, though, and that's Ilsa. The absence of the female lead, and the tragic romance that drove the film version of Casablanca, led to a short-lived run for both versions. There was also friction behind the scenes, especially in the 1955 version; director John Peyser originally wanted Anthony Quinn to play Rick but Warner Bros. went with Charles McGraw instead, a decision that Peyser wasn't a fan of. "He couldn't act his way out of a hat," Peyser said when interviewed for Short-Lived Television Series: More Than 1,000 Flops.

There's also been efforts to bring Casablanca to the stage, which makes sense. After all, it is based on a play, so it would be a full circle moment, right? Not exactly. A potential musical pitched in 1967 never made it past the planning stages, but Japan did host its own musical take on Casablanca in 2009. With Hollywood's desire to harvest every and any valuable IP, it's only a matter of time until someone tries to pitch a new version of Casablanca, but much like Rick, it has to know when the time's right to let a good thing go.

Casablanca is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

