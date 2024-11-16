It's hard to think of Ronald Reagan as anything besides the 33rd governor of California and the 40th President of the United States. Before emerging as one of the most consequential figures in the history of the 20th century, Reagan developed a solid career as a movie star during Hollywood's Golden Age. His infectious charm with an audience, quick wit, and eloquence as a communicator translated well to public office, demonstrating that the line between Hollywood celebrity and influential politician was much more blurred than we realized. Reagan's footprint on American history and culture speaks for itself, but imagine how prevalent his iconography would be if Warner Bros. told Humphrey Bogart to hit the road and hired the future POTUS to star in Casablanca?

'Casablanca' Is Classic Hollywood at Its Absolute Best

Casablanca, winner of Best Picture and charting high on every list of the greatest American films, epitomizes classic movie magic. With its rich characterization, tense drama, lively setting, and pressing subject, the Michael Curtiz movie starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman delivers all the wonders and potency of narrative filmmaking as a reflection of human triumph and romantic heartbreak. The story of Rick Blaine (Bogart), a cynical and disillusioned bar owner whose listless life is upended by the sudden arrival of his old lover, Ilsa Lund (Bergman), and her political resistance leader husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), remains a timeless study of the intersection between personal motivations and the common good.

What else can be said about Casablanca besides emphasizing its obvious greatness? The only thing left to do is throw a wrench at its canonical status with one game-changing casting rumor. Before moving into the Oval Office in 1981, Ronald Reagan was a prolific Hollywood star for nearly 30 years, starring in films such as the Bette Davis tearjerker, Dark Victory, the small-town melodrama King's Row, and the social issues drama Storm Warning. Later in his career, he made a stunning turn as a heavy in the crime drama starring Lee Marvin, The Killers. The Don Siegel film, where the Gipper shockingly slaps Angie Dickinson's character in the face, was Reagan's final film credit.

Ronald Reagan's Casting in 'Casablanca' Is a Myth

Reagan's dent in American cinema feels anonymous today, mainly due to the lack of undeniable classics and his future in politics dominating his cultural legacy. However, with a starring role in Casablanca, his fame could have reached astronomical heights, or the trajectory of his career would have taken a drastic turn — one that doesn't see him being sworn in as President of the U.S. In history, when the legend becomes the fact, the legend is printed, which explains why the public is led to believe that Reagan was originally slated to play Rick Blaine. According to fact-checking by Snopes, Reagan's casting is a myth, only having credence as a piece of bar trivia.

The legend originated with a press release by Warner Bros. printed in The Hollywood Reporter in January 1942 stating that Reagan and Ann Sheridan, who starred in King's Row with the former, were receiving top-billing in a new studio project based on an unproduced play by Murray Bennett and Joan Alison. However, this statement holds little validity. Under the classic studio system, actors signed exclusive contracts with their respective studios, and Reagan was a Warner Bros. employee from the beginning. Tagging Reagan and Sheridan as the stars of their next production was nothing more than a ploy to make their in-house talent buzz-worthy (especially ones who weren't at the top of the heap), and it was customary for studios to shift talent from one picture to another. Furthermore, King's Row was set for release later that year, so the Casablanca "announcement" was a way of building up anticipation for the film. When the press statement hit the trades, Reagan was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Calvary Reserve, and the studio would not greenlight a new project with WWII underway.

The image of the sullen and emotionally battered Humphrey Bogart lounging in his gin joint is stitched into our memories. It's impossible to imagine anyone else as Rick, which is how producer Hall Wallis felt. To him, Bogart was the clear-cut choice. In the end, the only real connection between Bogart and Reagan was their shared experience starring in Dark Victory, where Bogie played an Irish jockey. We want to believe the legend because it represents a seismic sliding door moment. If Reagan were in a classic like Casablanca, would he even have pursued a career in politics?

