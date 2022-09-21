Following the recent news that Adnan Syed's murder conviction was overturned, HBO has announced that it is producing a follow-up episode of their documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed. The new follow-up special will be directed by Amy Berg. The episode will also feature exclusive access to Syed himself following his recent return to freedom. No release date has yet been set for the episode.

Syed is perhaps best known for being a subject of the podcast Serial. The podcast covered Syed's case in its first season, which premiered in 2014. The podcast is hosted by Sarah Koenig, who painstakingly researched the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. Syed was convicted of her murder in 2000. Koenig's exploration of the murder, its investigation, and the conviction of Syed, brought renewed attention to the case and raised many questions over Syed's supposed guilt in her murder.

Following the podcast, the case was again reexamined in the four-part documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed, which originally aired on HBO in March 2019. The series took a closer look at Syed and the fallout from Hae Min Lee's murder and his 2000 conviction.

Image via HBO

RELATED:

Director Calls to "Save 'The People's Joker'" as Unofficial DC Movie Disappears from Film Fests

The new follow-up episode has been in the works since 2021. Berg, the director of the follow-up episode, was actually in the courthouse when Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn announced the approval of a motion to vacate Syed’s murder conviction. The news of Syed's release from prison, and the vacation of his conviction, will certainly prove to be a huge shift in the follow-up episode.

Of the updated episode, Berg said "[w]e knew the end of The Case Against Adnan Syed was not the end of this story, and we’ve been closely following every twist and turn in the case since the series premiered in March 2019. It’s gratifying to see many of the questions and issues probed in the original episodes come to bear on the events of this week.”

Both Serial and The Case Against Adnan Syed have certainly proven to be proof of the potential impact of true crime on the legal system. In fact, the investigation featured in the original series was actually referenced as evidence in the hearing. No release date for the new special has yet to be set. However, you can catch up on the case by listening to Serial or watching the four part series The Case Against Adnan Syed on HBO Max now.

You can watch the trailer for the original series below.