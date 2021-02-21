Plus why they elected to build everything for the film rather than shoot on soundstages.

With The World to Come now playing in select theaters and arriving On Demand March 2nd, I recently got to speak with director Mona Fastvold and producer/star Casey Affleck about making their LGBTQ-themed period drama. Written by Ron Hansen and Jim Shepard and based upon Shepard's story of the same name, the film takes place on a farm in upstate New York in the 1850s where Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves drawn to one another. The World to Come also stars Christopher Abbott as Kirby’s husband and Affleck as Waterston’s spouse.

During the interview, Affleck and Fastvold talked about why everything was built for the film rather than using soundstages, if they tried to arrange the schedule to film certain things at the beginning or end of the shoot, the long road to getting the film made, how Affleck and Ron Hansen got involved in this project, and more. In addition, they revealed which movies they’ve seen the most, what TV series Affleck would like to guest star on, and Fastvold disclosed what TV series she’d like to guest direct.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Casey Affleck and Mona Fastvold:

What movie have they seen the most?

What TV series would they love to guest direct/star in?

Affleck talks about how both he and Ron Hansen got involved in this project.

How the script was worked on for many years.

Fastvold on how they built everything for the film and didn’t use any soundstages.

Why she wanted to shoot on film.

How much producing is Affleck doing on set?

Did Fastvold try and arrange the schedule to film certain things at the beginning or end of the shoot?

Here’s the official synopsis:

In this powerful 19th century romance set in the American Northeast, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves irrevocably drawn to each other. A grieving Abigail tends to her withdrawn husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) as free-spirit Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney (Christopher Abbott), when together their intimacy begins to fill a void in each other's lives they never knew existed. Directed by Mona Fastvold and scripted by Jim Shepard and Ron Hansen, The World to Come explores how isolation is overcome by the intensity of human connection.

