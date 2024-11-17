Casey Jones. The name may be familiar, especially to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan base, but the legend behind it may not be. Jones is an American folk hero, born in 1864, who was a train engineer renowned for tenaciously adhering to schedules, and for his famed "whippoorwill whistle" during the steam engine era. He tragically died on April 30, 1900, valiantly trying to stop his train from hitting another parked on the tracks ahead, one hand on the brake and another pulling the whistle to warn the other train. His efforts weren't in vain, with Jones the only casualty of what could have been many more.

A song written shortly after Jones' death, "The Ballad of Casey Jones," proved popular nationwide, elevating Jones from hero to American legend. The legend has been kept alive in media ever since, including a TV series based on Jones in 1957 called, appropriately enough, Casey Jones. Only the biggest star in the series isn't who — or more specifically what — you would expect.

'Casey Jones' Stars a TV and Movie Legend

Casey Jones is an enjoyable, if unremarkable, syndicated Western TV series that debuted in October 1957. The series is a fictitious representation of the life of the American legend, and as a result, doesn't tackle his fateful death (the theme song, "The Ballad of Casey Jones," is a sanitized, reworked version by Burl Ives that leaves the event out). It takes place in the late 19th century, with Alan Hale Jr. starring as Casey Jones, faring far better with a steam locomotive than he did as the Skipper of the S.S. Minnow. Over the 32-episode single season, storylines were typical of other westerns, with train robbers, thieves, and the like, peppered with moments Casey spends at home in Midvale, Missouri, with his wife, son, and Cinders, the dog.

But it's hard to dispute that the real star of the show is Casey's locomotive, "Cannonball Express," a prominent character that features heavily throughout the series' run. Hijacked by thieves, pitted in a race against a rival railroad company's fastest locomotive, and even utilized to ferry U.S. President Chester A. Arthur in a private car, the Cannonball Express was sturdy, faithful, and fast, especially at the hands of an expert engineer like Casey. Of course, by the time Casey Jones hit the air, the locomotive was already a seasoned pro on set, having appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies prior, and dozens more following the series' finale. Casey only knew it as the Cannonball Express, but in real life, the locomotive is Sierra No. 3, "the movie star locomotive."

Meet Sierra No. 3, "The Movie Star Locomotive"

Sierra No. 3 was built by Rogers Locomotive & Machine Works in 1891, and purchased by the Sierra Railway Company of California in 1897, and is currently the only surviving example of a rare class 4-6-0 freight locomotive built by the company (per The Union Democrat). Its first appearance on film was in the 1920 Tom Mix vehicle The Terror, but would next appear in the groundbreaking 1929 film The Virginian, starring Gary Cooper, the first movie with live sound filmed outdoors. Since then, Sierra No. 3 has featured in over 100 movies and television productions (per California State Parks). Sierra No.3's other notable appearances on the silver screen include High Noon, Unforgiven, and The Great Race, while its television appearances include Petticoat Junction, Gunsmoke, Lassie, Little House on the Prairie, The A-Team, and TV cult favorite, The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr., to name just a few.

If you don't recall seeing the famed engine on screen, there could be a reason why, as Peter Stewart, park operations manager at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, explains in The Union Democrat: "It's been modified from time to time with a different style smoke stack or headlight to disguise it, but that’s what makes it a different locomotive in all these shows.” To ensure its future on film is safe, Sierra No. 3 underwent an overhaul in 2010 for $1.6 million, per California State Parks. There is, however, an overhaul that sent Sierra No. 3 to the future, courtesy of Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown. That's right: the locomotive that pushed the iconic DeLorean back to 1987 and received a time-travelling makeover in Back to the Future Part III is none other than Sierra No. 3 itself. Or should that be "Sierra No. III"?

