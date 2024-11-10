Throughout its triumphant run on Discovery Channel, fans dreamed of being picked up by the infamous Cash Cab. The series, hosted by stand-up comedian Ben Bailey, saw contestants enter the titular taxi vehicle as the ceiling lights were illuminated and musical fanfare played. After Bailey dropped the line, "Do you want to play?" the game was on as he raced to their destination. Of course, three strikes, and they're out — literally dropped off on whatever street of New York City they failed their final question. And yet, Cash Cab has been a fan-favorite series since it debuted in 2005.

Many game shows give contestants the ability to walk away with some monumental prizes. Whether physical prizes, extraordinary vacations, or cold hard cash, game shows are some of the easiest and most desired games to play. But what if we told you that Cash Cab has historically some of the lowest payouts? Perhaps the comped cab fare is really the prize, but the experience of being on Cash Cab outweighs the prize pot from the actual game.

'Cash Cab' Payouts Are Low

Image via Discovery Channel

If you think answering trivia questions like you're on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will net you the same prize on Cash Cab, you'd be sorely mistaken. In the original run of the series on Discovery Channel, the first four questions were worth $25 each, the next four questions would be worth $50, and the final questions would be worth $100. If contestants earn three strikes, they will leave the Cash Cab, forfeiting their winnings. During a Red Light Challenge, Ben Bailey offers a multiple-choice question that the player(s) has 30 seconds to answer. There is no penalty for answering correctly. Answering correctly would earn players $250. From Season 4 onward, some players had the opportunity to play the Double Ride, which would earn them double the prize amount.

Once you're in Ben Bailey's chaotic cab of questions, it's a race against time and anxiety. But don't expect to walk away with a life-changing monetary prize, only a free ride. To date, the largest payout in the history of the American version of the program was $6,200. A man named Sam entered the game as an unsuspecting rider. He left as the game's biggest winner. In his Double Ride game, he decided to shoot the moon and play the video bonus. His question was about centuries-old salt flats in Utah. The answer: Bonneville Salt Flats. It netted him the biggest cash earnings, all by himself!

What Made 'Cash Cab' Unique

The majority of the main run was filmed primarily in New York City, but some episodes of the fifth season moved to Las Vegas. A single-season spin-off known as Cash Cab: Chicago featured Beth Melewski as host. On occasion, Cash Cab had its own iterations of celebrity specials, featuring the likes of Deadliest Catch stars, Gilbert Gottfried, Penn & Teller, and Matthew Perry. In 2019, Cash Cab received a Bravo reboot with Bailey back in the driver's seat and featured some Bravolebrities making cameos, including Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean and Margaret Josephs from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Cash Cab was unlike any other game show on television. Unlike a traditional game show taped in a studio, Cash Cab races around the streets of New York. His previous side hustle as a limo driver, mixed with his dry wit and exuberant charm, made Ben Bailey the perfect host. Mixing some recruited contestants with those pulled right off the street, Cash Cab is as real as they come, if this Yelp thread is to be believed. To an extent. For example, they don't actually get to keep the physical cash at the end of the game. It's only a prop. As fun as Cash Cab is, it's not about the money. Well, it is. But don't expect to earn too much. Cash Cab is all about the experience of driving around with Ben Bailey, letting loose, and having fun! The thrill of the game is something money can't buy.

cash cab Release Date December 5, 2005 Seasons 4

Cash Cab is available to stream on Discovery+ in the U.S.

Stream on Discovery+