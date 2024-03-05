The Big Picture John Travolta's new movie Cash Out premieres on April 26, following a bank heist gone wrong.

The action thriller involves a criminal mastermind caught in a hostage situation with SWAT, the FBI, and Interpol.

Directed by Ives, the movie stars Travolta, Kristin Davies, Lukas Haas, and Quavo, and offers a mix of action and suspense.

If you’re in dire need of your John Travolta fix, you’ll be glad to know that the actor’s first outing in 2024 is coming sooner rather than later. Collider can exclusively share the poster for Saban Films' Cash Out, the action thriller with Travolta in the lead. The story centers around a criminal mastermind that decides to pull one more heist before retiring. We are unveiling the poster in this article, and the movie premieres simultaneously in theaters and On Demand on April 26.

The poster, while minimalist, reveals a little bit more about the story. The art features Travolta all in black, gun in hand and walking away from an open vault with dollar bills flying all around. So we can gear up for an elaborate bank heist, as well as what this entails. Careful planning, deception, observation and all the elements that make this type of movie thrilling.

But there’s more to the story, of course. When the heist goes wrong, Mason (Travolta) gets trapped with his team inside the bank they’re trying to rob, and then it all evolves to a hostage situation involving SWAT teams, the FBI and Interpol. Needless to say, this makes Mason’s life a lot more complicated, but for us viewers it’s only more fun to follow and try to imagine how he’ll make it out of the scenario he’s put himself in.

Who's The Team Behind 'Cash Out?'

Image via Saban Films

Cash Out is directed by Ives, who’s making a feature film debut. Ives paired up with duo of screenwriters Dipo Oseni (Duress) and Doug Richardson – the latter has had plenty of experience with action-thriller flicks. Richardson penned the script of modern classics like Die Hard 2 and 1995’s Bad Boys. The team managed to get the attention of several actors who formed a pretty good cast. Aside from Travolta, Kristin Davies (Sex and the City), Lukas Haas (Widows) and Quavo (Praise This) also star.

Much like some of his peers like Liam Neeson (Non-Stop) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Fubar), Travolta has starred in his share of action movies over the last few years. However, he’s also tickled his funny bone in action comedies like Die Hart. In the TV world, his last high profile role was as Robert Shapiro in the anthology series American Crime Story.

Cash Out is slated to premiere in theaters and Digital/On Demand on April 26. The trailer is yet to be unveiled by Saban Films.