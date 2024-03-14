The Big Picture Cash Out follows criminal mastermind Mason, pulled back into one final heist despite his retirement plans.

Starring John Travolta and Kristin Davis, the action thriller promises high stakes and intense negotiations.

Directed by IVES with a script from experienced writers, the film boasts a talented cast including rapper Quavo.

When one has a near fatal experience of their own making in life, the choice is usually to avoid a repetition while saving one's head. For John Travolta, however, while he might have made that choice, it's been snatched from his hands. Ahead of its premiere in theaters, on digital and on demand come April 26, Saban Films' Cash Out, an action thriller starring Travolta in the lead, has released its first trailer. The film tells the story of a criminal who, despite his decision to retire, has been sucked into one final job, and it's as dangerous as it can get.

The trailer kicks off with a botched job for criminal mastermind, Mason (Travolta), which sees him brush too close to the long arms of the law. In the aftermath of this near escape, he fakes his own death, going into retirement and giving up a life of crime along the way. However, despite his best efforts, Mason is brilliant at what he does, and is soon lured back in by his brother, Shawn. His return to crime is one law enforcement have been hoping for, and as he navigates the difficulties of this heist, his ex Decker, portrayed by Sex and the City's Kristin Davis, is brought in to lead negotiations.

As the trailer rightly states, "getting in is easy", especially when it concerns criminal involvement. For Mason's crew, "his younger brother Shawn’s hare-brained scheme to rob a bank" per the synopsis, has gotten them all into pickle and Travolta is your fixer. While Mason might have been cajoled - somewhat - back into a life of crime, he was "tempted by what could be his biggest score ever." Despite the close attention of law enforcement in a bank heist that has morphed into a hostage situation, Mason has the added challenge of having to rob the most dangerous man in Miami. Getting out is going to be killer.

'Cash Out' Assembles an Excellent Crew

Directed by IVES, who’s making a feature film debut, the script for Cash Out was penned by the duo of screenwriters Dipo Oseni (Duress) and Doug Richardson. The forthcoming action thriller seems to be in good hands, as Richardson's previous body of work in the action genre includes classics such as 1990's Die Hard 2 and the first installment in the iconic Will Smith and Martin Lawrence franchise, Bad Boys (1995). Working alongside Travolta and Davis as part of the cast for Cash Out are Lukas Haas (Widows) as Shawn and rapper Quavo. Cash Out will join a growing collection of projects that feature the rapper, including 2022's Savage Salvation and 2023's Praise This.

Cash Out is scheduled to premiere in theaters and Digital/On Demand on April 26. Watch the trailer above.