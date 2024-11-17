With an acting portfolio dating back more than 40 years, Robert De Niro has done more than enough to cement himself as not only one of the greatest actors of his generation, but one of the best performers of all time. More than 20 years after he won his first Oscar for his performance in The Godfather, De Niro teamed up with Martin Scorsese for Casino, a true crime thriller that also stars Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci. Casino, which follows two best friends in Las Vegas who compete for a gambling empire and a fast-living, fast-loving socialite, was quietly added to Peacock recently, where it is exclusively streaming. The film also stars James Woods and Don Rickles and earned a 79% score from critics but a 93% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Scorsese wrote the screenplay for Casino, which is based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Pileggi, who also received writing credit for his work on the film. Scorsese also directed Casino, which came four years after one of his most famous team-ups with De Niro, Cape Fear, the 1991 psychological thriller that was nominated for two Oscars. Four years after directing Casino, Scorsese teamed up with Nicolas Cage for Bringing Out the Dead, the medical drama that also stars Mission: Impossible veteran Ving Rhames. Scorsese and De Niro have also worked together twice in the last five years; first on The Irishman, the 2019 gangster epic that also stars Al Pacino, and more recently on Killers of the Flower Moon, a period piece starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

What Else Has Robert De Niro Been in Lately?

Robert De Niro recently featured in a small role in Ezra, the 2023 comedy/drama starring Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne that was directed by Tony Goldwyn, who also stars in the film. Before his role in Killers of the Flower Moon, De Niro also teamed up with John Malkovich and Jack Huston for Savage Salvation, the 2022 action thriller currently streaming on Hulu. One year after his performance in The Irishman, he worked with Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle on The War with Grandpa, which was two years after he starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.

