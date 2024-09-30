Even though we often have the sensation that all franchises are making a comeback, some have stayed dormant and remain nestled in fans' memories. You'll be able to revisit one of them in October, when Peacock debuts 1995's Casper and the other titles it spawned. The original movie was a massive hit in theaters, and it starred a really young Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) acting opposite a CGI protagonist — which was extremely uncommon back in the 90s.

It may not feel like it looking back, but Casper paved the way for characters like The Lord of the Rings' Gollum and even Sonic The Hedgehog to take over the screen. Back then, computer animation was still taking baby steps, and having a CGI protagonist was a huge risk that immensely paid off — Casper raked in almost $300 million worldwide at the box office, making it one of the top 10 most-watched titles of 1995 along with titles like Jumanji, Batman Forever, Pocahontas and Toy Story.

Casper was also a landmark movie for Brad Siberling. The director made his feature film debut with the title and then went on to direct titles like City of Angels and 2004's A Series of Unfortunate Events. The screenplay of Casper was written by Sherri Stoner (Animaniacs) and Deanna Oliver (My Favorite Martian), and they adapted it from Casper The Friendly Ghost, an animated character created by Joe Oriolo in 1945. It took half a century for the character to finally make it to the big screen in live-action format.

The Casper Sequels Were Abandoned In Limbo

After such a strong performance in theaters, it was expected that Casper would kick off a franchise, but it derailed completely when 20th Century Fox decided to go with a direct-to-video prequel with none of the original cast involved. Casper: A Spirited Beginning came two years later and featured Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy), Rodney Dangerfield (Caddyshack) and James Earl Jones (The Lion King). The movie has a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but back then pretty much everyone ignored direct-to-video sequels.

Three years later, Casper came back in Casper's Haunted Christmas, but this time the story was fully told in CGI. The holiday movie was a nice addition to the franchise, but again it failed to reignite the passion of fans for the character. Casper's Scare School, however, managed to kick off a television series that made Casper somewhat popular with kids from the early aughts. However, the friendly ghost is yet to make a notable comeback to the world of the silver screen.

Peacock debuts Casper, Casper: A Spirited Beginning, Casper's Haunted Christmas and Casper's Scare School on October 1.