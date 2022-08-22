Collider is pleased to exclusively announce a new Casper the Friendly Ghost goodies collection coming from Loungefly, Funko’s lifestyle brand. With a new thematic backpack and zip-around wallet, Loungefly’s Casper the Friendly Ghost collection will give fans the perfect tools to carry safely everything they need to haunt abandoned mansions.

Created in the late 1930s by Seymour Reit and Joe Oriolo for a children’s book, Casper would only reach the public in 1945, when Paramount’s Famous Studios released an animated short film about a ghost who refuses to scare humans. Ever since, Casper became the star of multiple animated series, comic books, and video games, all revolving around the titular character. Casper would also make history in 1995, with the release of the first live-action film inspired by the franchise. At the time, Casper was the first main character entirely generated by CGI to be introduced in a live-action movie.

The first item of Loungefly’s new collection is the Let’s Be Friends Mini Backpack, a white backpack decorated with a translucid version of Casper himself. Made of frosted PVC, the Casper in front of the bag is almost see-through, giving it a spectral aura. There’s also a transparent front pocket at the height of Casper’s belly, so you can keep snacks and pretend they are floating around. In addition, the backpack's interior is decorated with comic panels from Harvey Comics, the publishing house that helped the character become famous. Lastly, the backpack’s zipper charm features Stretch, Stinkie, and Fatso, Casper's evil uncles who bully the young ghost for trying to befriend humans.

As for the Let’s Be Friends wallet, Loungefly follows the backpack design by bringing a translucid Casper in the front and an illustration of the Ghostly Trio of uncles in the back. The interior of the wallet is also covered with comic book panels. Casper, his uncles, and a speech panel with the character's classic line – “Let’s be friends!” – all glow in the dark, giving the wallet an otherwordly appearance. That will surely come in handy when looking for ghosts in haunted places, as you’ll always find your wallet, even on the darkest night. The wallet is being sold for $40, while the backpack costs $80.

Loungefly’s new collection is timely, as Casper is getting ready for a revival at Peacock. The character’s last appearance was in the animated show Casper's Scare School, which aired its finally in 2012. Now, ten years later, Peacock is producing a new live-action Casper series with Hannibal and The Flash writer Kai Yu Wu tapped as the creator. There’s no release date yet for the live-action Casper the Friendly Ghost series. You can get your Loungefly Casper backpack and wallet through this link. Check out the adorable collection below:

5 Images