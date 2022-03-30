Author Dorothy Baker's novel Cassandra at the Wedding is going to be adapted into a film. NEON has announced that the company has won the rights to make a film based on the book.

The story follows Cassandra Edwards, a graduate student at Berkeley. The character is described as gay, brilliant, and miserable. She also has a twin sister named Judith. In the story, Cassandra returns to her family's ranch to attend Judith's wedding to a young doctor. However, Cassandra is determined to sabotage her twin sister's wedding.

The book was first published in 1962. Baker's other work includes the books: Young Man with a Horn (1938), Trio (1943), and Coast Town Tapestry (1946). Young Man with a Horn was adapted into a movie in 1950, which starred Kirk Douglas, Lauren Bacall, and Doris Day, and was directed by Michael Curtiz. Sarah DeLappe will write the film's screenplay. Her previous work includes this year's film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (directed by Halina Reijn) and the play The Wolves. She will also be an executive producer for the film. Seaview's Brad Becker-Parton and Greg Nobile will be producers for the film. Intellectual Property Group's Early and Leslie Conliffe will also be producers. NEON will produce the film. The deal for the film rights was negotiated by Mason Speta at NEON and Conliffe, on behalf of the agents for Baker's estate.

Image via Final Cut for Real

Cassandra at the Wedding is one of many films currently being developed by NEON. Their other upcoming films include a remake of The Painter and the Thief, Infinity Pool (which will be directed by Brandon Cronenberg), and Cuckoo (which will be directed by Tilman Singer). The company is also working on The End, which is described as a golden-age musical starring Tilda Swinton, and will be directed by Joshua Oppenheimer.

NEON is also working on a documentary titled Seeking Mavis Beacon, which will be directed by Jazmin Jones. NEON's previous films include last year's Flee (directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen), The Worst Person in the World (directed by Joachim Trier), and Spencer (directed by Pablo Larrain). All three films were nominated for an Academy Award this year, with a total of six nominations. Flee become the first film in Oscar history to be nominated in the categories of Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature, and Best International Feature Film.

No official release date has been announced for Cassandra at the Wedding.

