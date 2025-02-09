The safe space of a home turns into a battleground for psychological warfare in this tense German sci-fi thriller, reaching a fiery inferno in the finale where the past is fully unveiled. Netflix's Cassandra has been split between the past and present throughout its eight episodes, following the titular character's (Lavinia Wilson) human life and her tyrannical reign over a new family as a robot and home system. However, the past is represented in a non-linear way, jumping between years and milestones in Cassandra's life, making it a bit disorienting to piece together a timeline. Meanwhile, in the present, the Prill family are entrapped by her robotic version's manipulative ways, where Samira (Mina Tander) is locked up in a psychiatric facility while her family is imprisoned in their house.

Cassandra Had A Secret Daughter

Image via Netflix

Throughout the series, we quickly realize what kind of mother Cassandra is: she has a persevering image in her mind and works to achieve it in loving ways, including hiding bodies on behalf of her son. This slightly twisted mindset of being fiercely protective over her children comes into play with her daughter. As it turns out, she had a second secret baby after her son. Her husband, Horst (Franz Hartwig), wanted another child after realizing Peter (Elias Grünthal) didn't fit the traditionally masculine mold. To ensure the baby would be male, during her pregnancy, he subjected her to an experimental rendition of an ultrasound that involved a lot of radiation that would yield a definite answer to the baby's sex. To his disappointment, the baby was female.

Due to the radiation, the baby was born with abnormalities, and, embarrassed by the baby, he decides to tell everyone she was stillborn and intends to ominously get rid of her. However, Cassandra covertly raises her daughter, Margrethe, in a hidden room behind a closet. Margrethe would communicate with Cassandra by flicking the oven light, remaining away from prying eyes, all while Cassandra believed she was protecting her. We learn that Cassandra's chief concern was and is always her children — she didn't care that Horst was having an affair with her best friend, Birgit, but hated that he failed as a father.

How Does Cassandra Become a Robot and House System?

Image via Netflix

Samira and David's (Michael Klammer) early suspicions of the house system being modeled after a human were slightly off the mark. Instead, Cassandra's conscience, including memories and emotions, was transferred into the system via an experimental, technological process that Horst had devised in pursuit of immortality but was never able to test. Cassandra ended up becoming the perfect voluntary candidate as she was terminally ill, caused by radiation treatment during her second pregnancy. Immortality itself was irrelevant to her, but she didn't want to abandon her children and, as such, insisted on going through with the process. On top of this, she emotionally blackmails Horst's assistant into making a fake off-switch — the real one is controlled by her alone, giving her total domestic power.

For a while, the digital Cassandra, Horst, and Peter live together uneasily, but they become increasingly infuriated by her constant presence. Horst eventually brings Birgit and their newborn son Thomas into the house, and sure enough, Cassandra is so enraged she pushes them down the stairs. Peter is the one who recognizes how far gone she is to his real mother, as Cassandra would previously never dare to hurt a child. After hearing his disappointment, she allows them to leave the house, only if Horst takes Margrethe with him since she cannot take care of her by herself. He falsely promises that he will but escapes without her, causing Peter to jump out of their fleeing car in defiance and resulting in a crash. Only Peter and Horst die in the accident, while Cassandra switches off, seemingly not being able to bear the thought of watching Margrethe die of neglect.

Do Samira and Her Family Survive in 'Cassandra's Finale?