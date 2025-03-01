Netflix’s hit limited series, Cassandra, is a German thriller with a concept that would feel right at home in Black Mirror. The Prill family – artist Samira (Mina Tander) and author David (Michael Klammer), their teen son Flynn (Joshua Kantara) and nine-year-old daughter Juno (Mary Amber Oseremen Tölle) – move to the countryside for a fresh start after a harrowing chapter in their lives. With an indoor pool and a serene woodland setting, the home has plenty to offer before the family discovers a household bot and accompanying central AI system.

The program – all interfaced through the maternal, well-mannered Cassandra (Lavinia Wilson) – comes to life on television screens in every room of the house. Yes, even the bathroom. Cassandra can cook, clean, and even read bedtime stories or give advice as a human being would. The emphasis on Cassandra’s humanity and how it shapes this family makes for a fresh take on fears around AI and technology.

'Cassandra' Treats Tech Like A Haunting