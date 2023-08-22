The Big Picture Prime Video has released the first look at Gael García Bernal's transformative performance in Cassandro, a film based on the true story of gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz who becomes an exótico luchador.

The film has received positive reviews, with critics praising Bernal's charismatic and heartwarming display.

Cassandro also stars Bad Bunny.

The first look at Gael García Bernal's Cassandro has been released today by Prime Video, with the actor giving a transformative appearance as the title character. Based on a true story, the film tells the tale of the gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, who would cross the US-Mexico border in the early 1980s from El Paso, Texas, to compete in lucha libre wrestling matches before encountering a new trainer who believes he should serve as an 'exótico', a luchador—or male wrestler—who performs in drag and exhibits camp, dramatic behaviour.

The film has been warmly received by critics, standing at an impressive 97% positive rate on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregator site, from 39 reviews, with the consensus that Bernal steals the show with a charismatic and heartwarming display. Collider's Ross Bonaime gave the film a B in his review, lavishing praise on Bernal's performance, saying:

"Bernal is joyous as Armendáriz, who is beginning to become comfortable with himself, and he’s electric as Cassandro. Bernal is excellent at showing these transformations. At first, he’s thrown around the ring like a rag doll, but through his training and antics, he’s hard to beat. It’s because of Bernal though that his offstage story is as fascinating as the story in the ring, especially when we see Armendáriz sneaking around with his married lover Gerardo (Raúl Castillo), who clearly isn't as accepting of who he is as Armendáriz is."

Who Else Is Part of the Project?

Image via Amazon Studios

His co-star Bad Bunny is also no stranger to the world of pro wrestling. The Puerto Rican sensation has made several appearances with WWE, including acclaimed matches at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, and headlining the WWE Backlash pay-per-view event which was held in his native Puerto Rico in May of this year.

Academy Award and Emmy-winning director Roger Ross Williams takes the helm in the production of Cassandro, armed with a script co-authored by David Teague. The fabulously enjoyable and intriguing true story also features a stellar ensemble cast, featuring the likes of the BAFTA-nominated Bernal and the star of A League of Their Own, Colindrez. Joining them are Perla De La Rosa, who shines brilliantly as Saul's mother Yocasta, Joaquín Cosío in the role of Lorenzo, and Raúl Castillo portraying Gerardo/El Comandante. Also a member of the cast, playing themselves in the film, is Lucha Libre legend El Hijo Del Santo, who brings his expertise to the project, having previously shared the stage with his fellow luchadores in various endeavours.

Cassandro is due to be released on September 22 on Prime Video. Check out the trailer down below: