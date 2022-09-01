Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.

Set during a period of danger, deception, and intrigue, Andor acts as an origin story for the titular character who was first introduced in Rogue One, as well as a more ensemble piece about the people trying to survive the Empire's rule—on both sides of the struggle. So it makes complete sense that Hasbro is revealing two new figures that represent the Imperial Forces and the rebels trying to gain a foothold in uncertain times.

The new figures also seem to tease a plot that fans will get to see play out in Season 1 of the new series: The Aldhani Mission. While the description doesn't provide too many details, it seems like Cassian Andor will be going undercover as an Imperial Officer on Aldhani. In one of the earlier trailers for the series, we caught a glimpse of Andor in this ensemble, so it's exciting to finally get confirmation that the character will be donning the garb for a specific purpose. Aldhani appears to be a new location created for Andor, and while the mission was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con, very little is known about the location or the dangerous mission that Cassian will be setting out on. If the recently teased Andor clip is any indication, Cassian is quite good at strolling into the Empire and taking what he wants.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Andor’s Diego Luna on Why the ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Series Is Politically Relevant

Collectors will be relieved to learn that the new Cassian Andor figure bears a striking resemblance to Luna, which will undoubtedly make him a must-have collectible. The two new figures will be available exclusively at Walmart starting at 10 AM ET on October 6, so get your alarms set and your fingers ready to click that buy button. As with all of Hasbro's Black Series figures, both figures come in the iconic collectible boxes that make them perfect to display on your shelves. If you're the kind of collector that likes to open the boxes and display the figures in specific poses, you'll be pleased to learn that both figures have multiple points of articulation and props to help recreate the scenes from the series.

Cassian Andor (Aldhani Mission) and Imperial Officer (Dark Times) figures will retail at $27.99. Both figures will be available to pre-order exclusively at Walmart on October 6. While an arrival date hasn't been announced yet, it is exciting to learn that we'll be able to pre-order these figures while the series is still airing on Disney+. Andor's 3-episode premiere arrives on September 21, streaming exclusively on Disney+. Check out the images for these impressive figures down below:

12 Images