During Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) time in the rebellion, in the lead-up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he used a number of different code names and aliases to get behind enemy lines and run intelligence missions, which made it no surprise that in Andor, the character was already using fake names to obscure his identity and skirt around the law. When he first joins up with Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) rebels on Aldhani, he goes by the name Clem. This name has a clear-cut meaning for Cassian, considering it was the name of his father (Gary Beadle) who had died in the name of rebellious activity, when he was just a young boy. But later, when he adopts the name Keef Girgo on Niamos, before getting hauled off to prison on Narkina 5, it's not entirely clear if this is one of his frequently used aliases or a spur-of-the-moment name choice.

Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series has been garnering not just praise from critics but also accolades from across the industry. As the award season has gotten underway, it has already picked up a handful of nominations—including a Best Actor in a Drama nomination for Luna at the Critics Choice Awards. Following his nomination, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff caught up with the actor to discuss Cassian's Season 2 evolution, in addition to deep-diving into some of the most pivotal moments in the first season. Like why he chose Keef Girgo as an alias.

When asked if Keef Girgo had the same kind of meaning as using Clem as an alias, Luna provided a vague answer, saying, "Let me think if I can answer that one. It took me a while to be able to pronounce that name. Keef Girgo. Nothing that you can connect with what you've seen so far." While it doesn't answer the question, there does seem to be an implication that the origins of "Keef Girgo" may come back into play in the second and final season of the series. Perhaps it's the name of someone that he knew during his time on Mimban or a callback to someone on his homeworld of Kenari—or maybe it's just a name he's used before.

Who Is Else Coming Back for Andor Season 2?

As Andor barrels towards the heartbreak of Rogue One, fans expect to see its titular hero return, alongside the impressive ensemble cast. While no one has been officially confirmed, it's safe to assume that Skarsgård will return, alongside Rogue One's Genevieve O'Reilly and Duncan Pow. Kyle Soller was the first to film for Season 2, and given how things ended for him and Denise Gough's Dedra, she will likely return as well. Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu made it out of the finale alive, which means they'll likely return too—though there's no guarantee they'll survive beyond the final season. Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios will be joining Season 2 as the new team of directors tackling 3-episode arcs, with scripts by returning scribes Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon, and newcomer Tom Bissell.

