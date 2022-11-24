[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]When Andor first premiered back in September, Tony Gilroy presented fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with a rare look into Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life before the rebellion. In addition to fully fleshing the character out and exploring the many facets of his personality, the first three episodes also introduced Cassian's unending search for his long-lost sister. But has that search finally come to an end now that Season 1 has concluded?

On Kenari, a series of circumstances separated young Kass (Antonio Viña) from his sister when Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and Clem Andor (Gary Beadle) found him and were forced to take him away from Kenari in order to save his life. Despite leading a relatively happy life with his newfound parents, Cassian still spent the rest of his life desperately tracking down the ghost of his sister through dead ends and hopeless leads. Towards the latter half of the season, Maarva encourages Cassian to stop looking for his sister, insisting that she's gone, and that he's never going to find her.

After that, Cassian finds himself hauled off to Narkina 5 and incarcerated under false pretenses, which jump-starts his career in the rebellion. With the finale setting Cassian onto a path that will send him on a collision course with his ultimate death in Rogue One, it doesn't seem like there's much room for his search for his sister to continue. Especially when Season 2 will see its 3-episode arcs tackling a year's worth of events at a time. Ahead of the finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the chance to speak with both Gilroy and Luna, and get the final verdict on whether or not Cassian's search has come to a close.

Gilroy's approach to the answer was a little more open-ended than Luna's was, with the show's creator saying that it was still "to be determined." Despite that, he went on to explain how fans haven't necessarily bought into everything that characters have stated as fact, explaining, "A lot of times people don't trust what people say in the show. I saw people saying, "Oh, Luthen’s monologue means something else," “This means something else.” Maarva's kinda telling the truth. I'd say TBD, I don't want to close the door on it."

While we may not see his search for his sister continue, Luna's answer makes it sound like just because we don't see him physically searching for her, it doesn't necessarily mean his emotional connection to that search has come to a close just because the rebellion is at his door. As Luna put it:

I don't think it's ever over. I don't think it's over in Rogue One, because I see that as one thing. It's like the feeling, it's one of those things that kind of follow every decision you make, or never letting [go] anymore, not again. That kind of thing. And I think that's behind the decision of that last mission, that suicide mission in Rogue One. That's for her. That's for Maarva, that's for his people, for his community. I love the arc that Tony has built, and the arc ends in Rogue One, not in Season 2. I think it's going to be quite amazing to watch Rogue One after you see Season 2. I think you'll see a different film. For sure, you'll understand the character from a different perspective, and you'll be with him in a different way.

The first season of Andor has already recontextualized so many moments in Rogue One, both by reinforcing the aspects of Cassian's life that have propelled him to become the war-worn martyr that he is at the start of the film, as well as more closely linking Jyn Erso's (Felicity Jones) emotional arc in the film with the journey that Cassian embarks on in the series.

What to Expect in the Second Season of Andor

During a previous interview with Tony Gilroy, he revealed that Season 2 will take Cassian and the rebellion to Yavin, which opens up a lot of interesting storytelling potential. Yavin was a hotbed for the rebellion and could allow them to introduce a number of other notable rebels, including those who showed up in Rogue One. Filming for the second and final season began earlier this week, with production slated to stretch into the late summer of 2023. Rest assured that even though Episode 13 will take place a year after the finale, Gilroy isn't looking to kill anyone off-camera.

In addition to Diego Luna, Andor's second season will see the return of Genevieve O'Reilly and Duncan Pow, as well as Stellan Skarsgård who was the first to reveal that the series would return for a second season. Kyle Soller was on set filming this week, which means Denise Gough will undoubtedly reprise her role. With all of the core cast surviving the riot on Ferrix, it looks like Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, or Varada Sethu will also show up at some point when the series returns. Season 2 will see a new team of directors, Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios, tackling 3-episode arcs, with scripts penned by returning scribes Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon, and newcomer Tom Bissell.

