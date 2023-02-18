Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here, but while all eyes were on the introduction of the MCU's new big bad Kang (Jonathan Majors), it was another debut that stole the show: Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang. In the midst of all that Quantum Realm haze, our newest superhero is a bright new addition to the Marvel roster, and is way more than just another person with shrinking capabilities or another young and sarcastic character. She is, in fact, just the kind of hero that Marvel and audiences were sorely lacking, one who's aware of her status and place in the world.

But wait, aren't all heroes like that? If they weren't, they wouldn't be heroes in the first place, right? Your power makes it a responsibility to act and help people in need. We've all seen the Spider-Man movies and know it by heart. What sets Cassie apart, though, is the awareness of what exactly it is that allows her to be a hero, and that's her social status. She understands her unique position in a rather troubled world, and is willing to use it to promote actual change for ordinary people. Saving the universe is important, sure, but what about looking out for the little guy?

Cassie's Relationship With Scott Is What Allows Her to Shine

Cassie's relationship with super-dad and main character Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is one of the pillars of the movie. While there are many other arcs going on in parallel, their father-daughter antics are ultimately what helps us put Cassie's mindset in perspective. They are very similar, but ultimately very different, too. They both go to prison, but for completely different things. They are both powerful and willing to help others with their abilities, but in completely different ways, too. While Cassie goes so far as shrinking a police car in a protest, Scott now sees himself as being a big-league player after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

But Cassie has a spark that Scott doesn't — she's young. She's part of a generation that is growing up with an incredible amount of information input every single day, and due to that she is well aware of her unique position and social status, as well as her responsibilities. When they are in the car after Scott and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) pick her up from prison, Cassie mentions the protest she was at was one for the rights of people who were displaced by the Blip. While that issue remains unresolved since it first appeared in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it's telling that Cassie understands that she, as someone who wasn't turned to dust by Thanos' (Josh Brolin) Snap, has a responsibility to the people who were, while Scott is more wary of drawing attention to himself for political reasons, especially since he's an Avenger.

Once they are in the Quantum Realm, things change. While Scott is trying to get his family out of there as soon as possible, and understandably so, Cassie is the one that understands the whole conflict that's taking place between Kang and the other groups, and that their arrival has only aggravated things and made tensions rise. She convinces him that they have a responsibility to help Jentorra's (Katy O'Brian) people by taking affirmative action and fighting, not with words. His main drive continues to be the safety of his family, of course, but now he understands that, as part of said family, he also has a role to play in protecting the natives from the Conqueror.

Speaking of conquerors, one of Cassie's finest moments in Quantumania is her mission to break Jentorra out of Kang's prison. As being partially responsible for her being a prisoner, Cassie wants to set things right. When she arrives, she apologizes for putting Jentorra's people in danger and asks how she can be of help. This is a textbook explanation of how colonizers and oppressors in general should act when taking responsibility for the harm they once did. Acknowledging and asking for forgiveness is a good first step, but not nearly enough. Affirmative action is also required, so they are also part of the solution. Scott could never understand this being in his position, but Cassie, as a young woman and part of a generation that's actively concerned in making the world a better place, does.

How Is Cassie Different From the Other Young Characters in the MCU?

Cassie is the newest in a long line of young and socially engaged characters in the MCU. So far, we've had Shuri (Letitia Wright), Peter Parker (Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya), and each of them represent a specific aspect of the current zeitgeist. As the leader of an African country, Shuri is one to make rightful demands for her continent as much as providing aid herself, since Wakanda is the richest country in Africa. Peter is privileged for being a white heterosexual man, but is still a low-income individual that endures financial struggles (aka a poor person), especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home. And MJ is a woman of color who is always making clear the demands she has the right to make.

What sets Cassie apart in that context is the fact that she's uniquely suited to provide the assistance these groups require. She's the first young hero to be aware of her position of privilege and all that comes with it. She is the one that needs to have the most empathy and be open to being needed, because it's a historical burden that she carries from generations of mistakes past. The fact that she knows it and really acts on it is incredible to see on screen, and is a kind of portrayal of white privilege that was still to be seen in a blockbuster such as a Marvel movie.

Cassie's approach provides empathy and shows willingness to the people that were affected by practices like slavery and colonialism, and should be adopted by any kind of person or political actor that once helped to consolidate these things and create the context we are in now. She is constantly aware of that, as she fights for the rights of people displaced by the Blip and has an approach more geared towards civil disobedience to help actual change happen.

