Twenty-four years ago, Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto) became obsessed with a volleyball and so did the world. The year was 2000, and Cast Away became one of those movies that everyone talked about. If somehow you ended up not watching it, never hearing about it, or just feel like giving it a rewatch, you'll be glad to know that the survival drama is hitting Hulu on December 1.

In Cast Away Hanks plays Chuck, a FedEx analyst who travels the world to visit several branches of the company to improve productivity. During a trip to Malaysia, his plane is hit by a violent storm and crashes in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Chuck then becomes stranded on a deserted island and tries to make the best of his situation until he gets rescued. The movie was directed by Robert Zemeckis, a frequent collaborator of Hanks who teamed up with the actor in movies like Forrest Gump, The Polar Express, and, most recently, Here.

At the time of its release, Cast Away became a hit for several reasons, including curiosity to see Hanks' transformation throughout the story — the actor lost fifty pounds to better convey the appearance of someone malnourished in a hostile environment, and filming took a one-year hiatus after filming all scenes in which Hanks has an average body type so that he could lose weight. Another element that made audiences resonate with Cast Away was the fact that Chuck slowly goes insane without any human interactions, and that's how he ends up making an unlikely connection with a Wilson volleyball. You have to watch it to fully get it.

'Cast Away' Was a Surprise Hit For Everyone

Image via 20th Century Studios

Cast Away was a massive hit and raked in over $400 million worldwide, which made it the third highest-grossing movie of 2000, losing only to Mission: Impossible 2 and Gladiator. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie bears a respectable 89% rating. Ironically, Hanks, Zemeckis, and his team had no idea the movie would fare this well. In fact, they believed that Cast Away would be one of the year's biggest flops because the reception from test audiences was abysmal.

In an interview with Observer, screenwriter William Broyles Jr. (Apollo 13) revealed that the studio had zero faith in Cast Away, and in a way that was liberating because they thought: "If we’re going to fail, let’s fail with the movie we want to make."

Hulu debuts Cast Away on December 1. You can remember the story by watching the trailer below:

Cast Away A FedEx executive undergoes a physical and emotional transformation after crash landing on a deserted island. Release Date December 22, 2000 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Paul Sanchez , Lari White , Leonid Citer , David Allen Brooks , Jelena Papovic , Valentina Ananyina Runtime 143 minutes Writers William Broyles Jr. Box Office $429.6 million Budget $90 million Studio(s) 20th Century Expand

Get Hulu